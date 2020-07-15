AARP Louisiana to Host Telephone Town Hall With U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

BATON ROUGE, LA – On Wednesday, July 22 at 2:55 p.m., AARP Louisiana will host a statewide Telephone Town Hall to educate its members on the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. will join the call to provide an update on the virus, and discuss efforts in Congress to address challenges in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Participants will have an opportunity to have their questions answered by the senator in real-time. The event will be moderated by Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana State Director.

WHO: Bill Cassidy, M.D., U.S Senator

Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana State Director

WHAT: Statewide Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19 and its impact on Louisianans and nursing home residents.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 22 at 2:55 p.m.

WHERE: This will be a live Telephone Town Hall. To register to receive a call to join the event visit https://vekeo.com/aarplouisiana/. You can also call 877-229-8493; PIN- 18492. The event will be live streamed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

This event is free and open to the public. For media inquiries, contact LaTonya Scott at lsscott@aarp.org or (225) 252-1192.