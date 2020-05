Early morning I-49 accident takes life of 23-year old in Natchitoches

Natchitoches Parish – On May 30, 2020, shortly after 2:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 49 near mile marker 146. This crash claimed the life of an unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Kadredra Carpenter of Natchitoches.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 22-year-old Eric Hudson of Natchitoches, was traveling south on Interstate 49. For reasons still under investigation, Hudson’s vehicle left the highway and entered a ditch. Hudson overcorrected his steering, which caused the Tahoe to rollover. During the rollover, Carpenter was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Hudson and three other passengers in the vehicle, who were all unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop E has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths.