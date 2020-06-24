ETHEREDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES EXPANDING NEAR LAKE CHARLES

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Etheredge Industrial Services CEO Mike Etheredge announced the Shreveport-based company is creating a new machine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility near Lake Charles. The company is making a $433,000 capital investment, transferring two jobs from its Texas location, and creating three new direct jobs in Calcasieu Parish.

Through the expansion, Etheredge Industrial Services will retain 65 existing jobs, most of them at the company’s original location in Shreveport, and the new direct jobs will average more than $47,600, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the company’s expansion will result in two new indirect jobs, for a total of five new jobs in the Lake Charles area.

“Etheredge Industrial Services is a family founded, owned and operated business that prides itself on quality, state-of-the-art service to its customers,” Gov. Edwards said. “Homegrown companies that strive to be the best at what they do are the heart of Louisiana’s business culture and work ethic. We are happy to encourage the growth of Etheredge Industrial Services as the company supports major industrial employers throughout Louisiana.”

For customers in the steel; petrochemical; pulp and paper; mining; railroad; wood products; and other manufacturing and transportation sectors, Etheredge Industrial performs both on-site service repairs and extensive shop-based reconditioning, rewinding, refurbishing, overhaul and cleaning of all makes and sizes of AC and DC electric motors.

“Etheredge Industrial Services is proud to announce our new Lake Charles industrial electric motor and mechanical repair facility,” CEO Mike Etheredge said. “We are committed to growth of both the facility and personnel as we service the many industrial plants along the Louisiana-Texas Gulf Coast. With locations in Shreveport and Tyler, Texas, we have enjoyed over 34 years of growth in North Louisiana, East Texas and the surrounding states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee. We believe a strong presence in the Louisiana Gulf Coast region is essential to continuing that growth for many years to come.”

Additional products and support provided by Etheredge Industrial include sales of new motors and new compressed air systems from original equipment manufacturers – with service, repair and parts for each; a climate-controlled motor inventory management system, with storage of critical spare motors and parts for customers; and field service that features vibration analysis, dynamic balancing, laser alignment, thermal imaging, in-plant motor reconditioning, plant shutdown assistance for AC and DC motors, ultrasound-aided lubrication of motors, and kinetic dry-ice blasting that protects motor integrity while removing dirt and contaminant buildup.

“We are thrilled that Etheredge Industrial has chosen Calcasieu Parish and District 10 for their new electric motor and repair facility,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Tony Stelly, who represents District 10. “Their commitment demonstrates that our hard work in economic development is paying off for our citizens: Welcome Etheredge Industrial Services.”

LED began discussing a potential expansion to Calcasieu Parish with Etheredge Industrial Services in May 2019. To secure the project, the State of Louisiana is providing participation in the Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“The Chamber SWLA and SWLA Economic Development Alliance welcome Etheredge Industrial Services to our region,” said President and CEO George Swift of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance. “This new addition builds upon a steady and diversified economic development near Chennault Airpark. Etheredge can serve the many industries in the Gulf Coast region from this new facility, and we look forward to having them grow in Southwest Louisiana.”

About Etheredge Industrial Services

Beginning as Etheredge Electric Company in February 1986, Etheredge Industrial Services has grown from one shop with five employees to three industrial services locations with over 100 skilled professionals today. Etheredge operates precision machine maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Tyler, Texas, with a new industrial service center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Etheredge Industrial provides repairs, rewinding, reconditioning, refurbishing and upgrading, cleaning and overhaul of all makes and sizes of AC and DC electric motors. Catering to the steel, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, railroad and wood products industries, Etheredge Industrial specializes in rebuilding large AC, DC, synchronous and vertical motors. Customer support is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a full crew on call for customer repairs. For more information, visit EECmotor.com.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy. LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana, and promotes business opportunity for employers of all sizes. In 2019, LED attracted more than 80 new economic development projects representing 12,300 new jobs, 15,500 retained jobs and over $8.4 billion in new capital investment. LED’s Small Business Services team assisted more than 9,500 Louisiana small businesses and entrepreneurs in 2019. For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com.