Fall graduates of Louisiana Tech listed

Louisiana Tech University held its fall commencement ceremony Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Thomas Assembly Center. Graduates were:

Louisiana

Albany

Nicholas Ryan Weber - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Alexandria

Brandie Renee' Crain - MA

Lee Garnet Walker - BIS

Kirsten R. Willis - BS

Amite

Marlie Louise Giardina - BS

Arcadia

Brock Landon Blackwell - BA

Christopher L. Tuiel - BA

Ball

Ryan A. Botts - BS - Industrial Engineering

Bastrop

Kelly K. Green - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Samantha Ashley McNeely - BIS

Baton Rouge

Samuel Kingsley Aggrey - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

Samuel T. Fitzgerald - BA

Craig H. Jones Jr. - BS

Darbi Alexis Kelly - BS

Nathaniel Lee Meeks - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion

Emily Claire Spencer - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3

Tyler R. Thompson - MBA

Belle Chasse

Nathan Bedford Gurley – Graduate Certificate

Benton

Jennifer Ann Deason - EdD – Educational Leadership

Erin Lynn Liesveld - BIS

Jamie Layne Sullivan - BIS

Travis Edward Voss - BS - Chemical Engineering

Bernice

Thomas L. McRae - BS

Berwick

Randi Carol Hoff - BS

Bienville

Casey Coleman – BFA - Graphic Design

Bogalusa

Vicki Danyelle Crain – Graduate Certificate

Bossier City

Peyton Deen Coker - BS

Michelle Lynn Dillon - MBA

Courtney Renee' Falcon - BIS

Sabrina K. Ferrell - BA

Keith A. Horace - BS - Computer Science

Jelisa L. Jones - BS

Jennifer Hoffman Lawrence- EdD – Educational Leadership

Jonathan Michael Lynch - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Carmen Allis Nicholson - BS - Computer Science

John Matthew Parrish - MAT

Ryane Camille Phillips - MA - Counseling and Guidance

Kaycee Leann Quenette - BS -

Allen D. Schaefer - BS

Lauren Elizabeth Schneider - MBA

Sarah Elizabeth Slack - MA

David Dewayne Stanford – Graduate Certificate

Donald John Treglia Jr. - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Brando Vargas - MS

Breaux Bridge

Kaitlyn Paige Babineaux - BA

Bunkie

Lorantz Paul Rogers - BS - Computer Science

Calhoun

Ashlee Elise Edwards - BS

Hope Elizabeth Johnston - BA

Jordan Ward - BIS

Castor

Tyler Cain Cloud - BS - Forestry

Choudrant

James Ellis Davison - BS

Allie Hibbard Gilley - BS

Emily Nicole McGrew - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3

Kalyn Audrianna Red - BS

Columbia

Hunter Duane Carter - BS - Computer Science

Covington

Sean Allan Phelan - BS

Denham Springs

Shane Anthony Carpenter - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion

Deville

Ashlyn Marie Belgard - BA

Dubach

Cannon Reid Brasuell - BS

Zeping Cheng - BA

Hunter Kenneth Hanks - BS

William G. Jonkheer - BS

Shana Michelle Telford - MS

Elm Grove

Caleb Blake Antley - BS

Epps

Tyechia Monique Gayfield - BS

Farmerville

Starla Jonet Gatson - BA

Herbert W. Sanford III - BS - Computer Science

Courtland Michael Satterwhite - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Ferriday

Dalton Beasley Corbett - BS

Florien

Marilyn Katherine Anderson – Graduate Certificate

Franklinton

Justin Herman Ingram - BS

Gilbert

Anna Grace Ellerbe - BS

Lucas Enzo Moroni - BS

Goldonna

Dennon Quade Paul - BS

Gonzales

Stephanie Ann Minter - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Grambling

Timothy Ismael - MS

Grand Cane

Emily Brooke Fulton – BS – Elementary Education and Special Education M/M Gr 1-5

Hahnville

Austin Dale Reyes - BS

Hammond

Hanna Nicole Harris – MA - Counseling and Guidance

Harahan

Ryan Michael Guillot - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Haughton

Katrina Chantell Richards - BIS

Hineston

Chantry B. Simpson - BS - Forestry

Homer

Braden Michael Dickson - BS

Ty William Hays - BS

Houma

Benjamin Joseph Lirette - BS - Mechanical Engineering

Ida

Kassidy Daniele Harris - BS - Health and Physical Education

Jena

Brian Anthony Enterkin - BS - Computer Science

Jonesboro

Skyler John-Scott Canady - BS - Health and Physical Education

Dailia Michelle Harden - BS -

Kari D. Pardue - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3

Kenner

Felix Benjamin Fiallos - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

Lacombe

Tyler Paul Moore - BS

Lafayette

Cassie Victoria Caillouet - MA

Nicholas M. Leblanc - MBA

Danielle Marie Teter - BS

Lake Charles

David Christopher Plaisance - MSE

Hannah Gabrielle Theriot - BS

Sophia Ann Trafford - BS

Lillie

Noah Emmitt Conway - BA

Livingston

Reba Christine Case – Graduate Certificate

Luling

Aimee L. Ecuyer - BS

Madisonville

Parker J. Leblanc - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

Mandeville

Grant Andrew Grefer - BS - Electrical Engineering

Many

Carmen Antoinette Walker - MA

Marion

Macy Fulton - BS

Metairie

Austin Richard Smith – MS - Molecular Science and Nanotechnology

Robert Treuting III - MHI

Monroe

Colby W. Ashley - BIS

Michael G. Healey - BS

Imonti Zhina Lee - BA

Nisha Surendra Patel - BS

Jack Lionel Russell - MAT

Callie Rose Turner - BS

Alyssa P. Vingiello – BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12

Molly S. Williams - BS

Natchitoches

Christopher Todd Hampton - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

New Iberia

Medgar P. Davis - BS

Oak Grove

Madison Ellis Bruce - BS

Pine Prairie

Leslie Renee Jenkins - BS - Computer Science

Pineville

Mohammad N. Gharaibeh - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Kathryn Elizabeth Lafleur - BS

Tanya Allen Lueder - PhD

Stephen Luke Todd - BS - Computer Science

Pitkin

Bailey Elizabeth Anderson - BA

Pride

Matthew James Ydarraga - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

Quitman

Lauren Nicole Anderson - BS

Christian Alexander Robinson - BS

Rayville

Gaylin Arielle Banks - BS

Jason Everett Livingston - BS - Computer Science

Ruston

Naif Hadi Alanazi - MSE

Turki Saeed Alothari - BS

Ali Abdullah Alqahtani - MSE

Mona Hassan Alsaleh - PdD

Michael Duane Ausbun II – Graduate Certificate

James Mason Baham - BS

Mayasim Mohammed Bajammal - BS

William M. Baldwin - BS

Ashley Anne Barber - BIS

Rabi Basnet - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Joely Neal Bowman - BA

Drew W. Boyd – Graduate Certificate

Alex W. Brasher - BS

Hunter Michael Burkhardt - BS

Ryan Pierce Burton – BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12

Casey Robert Collum - BS

Emily Claire Colvin - BS

Sarah Marcia Daum - MAcc

John Samuel Dugan - BS

Zakaria El-awadi - BS - Computer Science

Kathrine Ann Folmar – BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12

Danielle Nicole Franks – MA - Counseling and Guidance

Emilija Gacic - BA

Sumegha Godara - MSE

Alexis Gray - BS

Nicholas David Groden - PhD

Z. Hasan - PhD

Alexander M. Heard - BA

Natalie Hogan - BS

Jeb Russell Houston - BS

Saif Mohammad Ishraq bari – MS - Molecular Science and Nanotechnology

Jing Jin - MAcc

Jermesha Brensann Johnson - BA

Erica Tona Karenzi - BA

Sarah Katz– BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12

Christopher Alan Kennedy - BA

Rebekah A. Kirkpatrick - BS

Ashley L. Kober – MA - Counseling and Guidance

Lauren Elizabeth Laughlin – MA - Counseling and Guidance

Susannah Lee Leblanc – Graduate Certificate

Chaoping Li - DBA

Yitong Liu - MSE

Brittanie Liane Loftin - BS

Jordan A. Lofton - BS - Biomedical Engineering

Norman John Mapes Jr. - PhD

Morgan J. McCullin – BFA - Studio Art

Hannah Jane McStay fenn - BS

Sevda Molani - MS

Quang Joseph Nguyen – MA - Counseling and Guidance

John Nwoha – Graduate Certificate

Skylar Michelle Odom - MA

Abhishek Girish Panchal - PhD

Jwala Parajuli – MS - Molecular Science and Nanotechnology

Niraj Paudel - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Nishan Paudel - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Laurynn D. Phillips - BS

Charles Guy Pickett - BS - Computer Science

William Harrison Ponder - BS

Amit Rai - PhD

Landon Cole Sims - BS

Aminah Nia Smith - BS - Biomedical Engineering

Chelsea K. Streets - MS

Suraj Tamrakar - MS

Dorothy L. Tellis – BS - HIIM

Nicholas A. Todd – Graduate Certificate

Van Nguyen Tran – Graduate Certificate

Etini Samuel Udoko - BA

Kyle David Vandergracht - BS

Rajkumar Vinnakota - PhD

Savannah Claire Webb - BS

David Allen Welch - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion

Jadarius C. Willis - MS

Nicolas Andrew Winners - BS

Saint Francisville

Jaylon O. Ferguson - BGS

Shreveport

Jacob Sherman Angevine– BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12

Stephen Glenn Bailes - MAcc

Sanae Mechole Dominique – MA - Counseling And Guidance

Errol Alexander Dowis - BA

Shakeidra M. Evans – MA - Counseling And Guidance

Matthew Scott Fortenberry - BS

Betty Jo Gingles – MA - Counseling And Guidance

Courtney Graggs - BIS

Christopher K. Graham - BS -

Kelsee Elizabeth Hall – Graduate Certificate

Jackie Henderson young - MA

Kourteni Shauntae Henderson – MA - Counseling And Guidance

Annette L. Lee - EdD - Education Leadership

Olivia Nicole Loewer - MS

Nicolas Monroe McGinn - BS

Vanessa Bayton Mullins – Graduate Certificate

Kishanbhai S. Patel - BS

Ashley Nicole Richardson - BS

Kenith Samuel Ricord - BIS

Hannah Alyce Self - BS

Joseph Paul Spratley - BA

Michael Garrett Thomas - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Rett Harrison Thomas - BS

Charita Linell Todd – Graduate Certificate

September J. Trimble – MA - Counseling And Guidance

Saundra Denise Williams – MA - Counseling And Guidance

Sibley

Chloe' Breann Gillham - BS

Caroline Elizabeth Ledet - BS

Simmesport

Hannah Duron Kirby - BS

Spearsville

Randall M. Alexander - BS

Sterlingon

Mary Margaret Dixon - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3

Kennon Claire Halley - BS

Madelyn J. West - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3

Terrytown

Rhonda McClain – BA - HIIM

Thibodaux

Ryan Paul Orgeron II - MS

Vidalia

Katelynn Leigh`ann Bertelsen - BS

Vivian

Dakota Ryan Harrell - BS

West Monroe

Anthony Allen – Graduate Certificate

Alexis Byars - BA

Whitney Marie Caldwell - BS

Jeanmarc Hanemann - BS - Computer Science

Yasmine R. Hines - BS - Computer Science

Gary Karlton Kaufman - BS

Cole Lawson Owen - BA

Tyler James Pitson - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion

Jacob Dexter Spoon - BIS

Daniel Cole Swanner - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

Riley D. Woods - BA

Winnfield

Alexandra Makay Vanblaricum - BA

Winnsboro

Russell Bonner Wiggers II - BS - Construction Engineering Technology

Woodworth

Ana Cecille Deloach - BS

Zachary

Nicholas Smith - BA

Arkansas

Austin

Michael Steven Towns - BS - Computer Science

El Dorado

Amnesti Tara Malone - BS

Justin Reid Messer - BS

Benjamin Logan Sims - BA

Hamburg

Allen Reeves Davis - BS

Junction City

Beau Chandler Hux - BS

Sherwood

Haley A. Martin - BS

Georgia

Cartersville

Mason E. Robinson - BS

Massachusetts

Tewksbury

Ashok Babu Ojha - MHI

Maryland

Beltsville

Callie Gwinn Betman - MS

Missouri

Ozark

Urso Adrian Campos - PhD

Mississippi

Duck Hill

Joniah Lethomas White - BA

Madison

Emily Elaine Mangum - MA

Vicksburg

Denisha Maria Gray - MAT

New Jersey

Joint Base MDL

Michael Anthony Lucero - BA

Ohio

Mentor-on-the-lake

Kelly Ann Kaminski - MS

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Maryam Sayyahmanesh - MSE

Tennessee

Memphis

Jason Ramon Ware – Graduate Certificate

Texas

Allen

Alexis N. Barnes - BS

Dallas

Christian Micele Pecoraro - BS - Industrial Engineering

Eustace

Mark Thomas Zimmerer - BS

Fairview

Joseph R. Korona - BS

Fort Worth

Erika Elizabeth Santillano - MS - Engineering and Technology Management

Frisco

Joshua Glenn Moore - BS

Georgetown

Vidya Alagiriswamy - MS

Houston

Keoshia Harris – MA - Counseling and Guidance

Emily Frances Salas-Groves - MS

Katy

Tynea D. Starks - BS

Kilgore

Gabrielle A. Kubicek - BA

La Porte

Michael A. Rodriguez - BIS

Longview

Amna Tariq - MS

Rehan Tariq - MS

Caden Mitchell Thomson - BS

Lubbock

Camille Nicole Baker - PhD

Marshall

Zachary A. Beran - BS

New Branunfels

Richard Wade Brunson - BS

Paris

James Keaton Hiller - BS

Plano

Torri I. Steverson - BS

San Antonio

Autym C. Scales - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion

Tyler

Brandon Christopher Durman - BS

Washington State

Wenatchee

Brittany Nicole McCrum - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion