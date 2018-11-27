Fall graduates of Louisiana Tech listed
Louisiana Tech University held its fall commencement ceremony Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Thomas Assembly Center. Graduates were:
Louisiana
Albany
Nicholas Ryan Weber - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Alexandria
Brandie Renee' Crain - MA
Lee Garnet Walker - BIS
Kirsten R. Willis - BS
Amite
Marlie Louise Giardina - BS
Arcadia
Brock Landon Blackwell - BA
Christopher L. Tuiel - BA
Ball
Ryan A. Botts - BS - Industrial Engineering
Bastrop
Kelly K. Green - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Samantha Ashley McNeely - BIS
Baton Rouge
Samuel Kingsley Aggrey - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
Samuel T. Fitzgerald - BA
Craig H. Jones Jr. - BS
Darbi Alexis Kelly - BS
Nathaniel Lee Meeks - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion
Emily Claire Spencer - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3
Tyler R. Thompson - MBA
Belle Chasse
Nathan Bedford Gurley – Graduate Certificate
Benton
Jennifer Ann Deason - EdD – Educational Leadership
Erin Lynn Liesveld - BIS
Jamie Layne Sullivan - BIS
Travis Edward Voss - BS - Chemical Engineering
Bernice
Thomas L. McRae - BS
Berwick
Randi Carol Hoff - BS
Bienville
Casey Coleman – BFA - Graphic Design
Bogalusa
Vicki Danyelle Crain – Graduate Certificate
Bossier City
Peyton Deen Coker - BS
Michelle Lynn Dillon - MBA
Courtney Renee' Falcon - BIS
Sabrina K. Ferrell - BA
Keith A. Horace - BS - Computer Science
Jelisa L. Jones - BS
Jennifer Hoffman Lawrence- EdD – Educational Leadership
Jonathan Michael Lynch - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Carmen Allis Nicholson - BS - Computer Science
John Matthew Parrish - MAT
Ryane Camille Phillips - MA - Counseling and Guidance
Kaycee Leann Quenette - BS -
Allen D. Schaefer - BS
Lauren Elizabeth Schneider - MBA
Sarah Elizabeth Slack - MA
David Dewayne Stanford – Graduate Certificate
Donald John Treglia Jr. - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Brando Vargas - MS
Breaux Bridge
Kaitlyn Paige Babineaux - BA
Bunkie
Lorantz Paul Rogers - BS - Computer Science
Calhoun
Ashlee Elise Edwards - BS
Hope Elizabeth Johnston - BA
Jordan Ward - BIS
Castor
Tyler Cain Cloud - BS - Forestry
Choudrant
James Ellis Davison - BS
Allie Hibbard Gilley - BS
Emily Nicole McGrew - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3
Kalyn Audrianna Red - BS
Columbia
Hunter Duane Carter - BS - Computer Science
Covington
Sean Allan Phelan - BS
Denham Springs
Shane Anthony Carpenter - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion
Deville
Ashlyn Marie Belgard - BA
Dubach
Cannon Reid Brasuell - BS
Zeping Cheng - BA
Hunter Kenneth Hanks - BS
William G. Jonkheer - BS
Shana Michelle Telford - MS
Elm Grove
Caleb Blake Antley - BS
Epps
Tyechia Monique Gayfield - BS
Farmerville
Starla Jonet Gatson - BA
Herbert W. Sanford III - BS - Computer Science
Courtland Michael Satterwhite - BS - Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Ferriday
Dalton Beasley Corbett - BS
Florien
Marilyn Katherine Anderson – Graduate Certificate
Franklinton
Justin Herman Ingram - BS
Gilbert
Anna Grace Ellerbe - BS
Lucas Enzo Moroni - BS
Goldonna
Dennon Quade Paul - BS
Gonzales
Stephanie Ann Minter - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Grambling
Timothy Ismael - MS
Grand Cane
Emily Brooke Fulton – BS – Elementary Education and Special Education M/M Gr 1-5
Hahnville
Austin Dale Reyes - BS
Hammond
Hanna Nicole Harris – MA - Counseling and Guidance
Harahan
Ryan Michael Guillot - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Haughton
Katrina Chantell Richards - BIS
Hineston
Chantry B. Simpson - BS - Forestry
Homer
Braden Michael Dickson - BS
Ty William Hays - BS
Houma
Benjamin Joseph Lirette - BS - Mechanical Engineering
Ida
Kassidy Daniele Harris - BS - Health and Physical Education
Jena
Brian Anthony Enterkin - BS - Computer Science
Jonesboro
Skyler John-Scott Canady - BS - Health and Physical Education
Dailia Michelle Harden - BS -
Kari D. Pardue - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3
Kenner
Felix Benjamin Fiallos - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
Lacombe
Tyler Paul Moore - BS
Lafayette
Cassie Victoria Caillouet - MA
Nicholas M. Leblanc - MBA
Danielle Marie Teter - BS
Lake Charles
David Christopher Plaisance - MSE
Hannah Gabrielle Theriot - BS
Sophia Ann Trafford - BS
Lillie
Noah Emmitt Conway - BA
Livingston
Reba Christine Case – Graduate Certificate
Luling
Aimee L. Ecuyer - BS
Madisonville
Parker J. Leblanc - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
Mandeville
Grant Andrew Grefer - BS - Electrical Engineering
Many
Carmen Antoinette Walker - MA
Marion
Macy Fulton - BS
Metairie
Austin Richard Smith – MS - Molecular Science and Nanotechnology
Robert Treuting III - MHI
Monroe
Colby W. Ashley - BIS
Michael G. Healey - BS
Imonti Zhina Lee - BA
Nisha Surendra Patel - BS
Jack Lionel Russell - MAT
Callie Rose Turner - BS
Alyssa P. Vingiello – BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12
Molly S. Williams - BS
Natchitoches
Christopher Todd Hampton - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
New Iberia
Medgar P. Davis - BS
Oak Grove
Madison Ellis Bruce - BS
Pine Prairie
Leslie Renee Jenkins - BS - Computer Science
Pineville
Mohammad N. Gharaibeh - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Kathryn Elizabeth Lafleur - BS
Tanya Allen Lueder - PhD
Stephen Luke Todd - BS - Computer Science
Pitkin
Bailey Elizabeth Anderson - BA
Pride
Matthew James Ydarraga - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
Quitman
Lauren Nicole Anderson - BS
Christian Alexander Robinson - BS
Rayville
Gaylin Arielle Banks - BS
Jason Everett Livingston - BS - Computer Science
Ruston
Naif Hadi Alanazi - MSE
Turki Saeed Alothari - BS
Ali Abdullah Alqahtani - MSE
Mona Hassan Alsaleh - PdD
Michael Duane Ausbun II – Graduate Certificate
James Mason Baham - BS
Mayasim Mohammed Bajammal - BS
William M. Baldwin - BS
Ashley Anne Barber - BIS
Rabi Basnet - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Joely Neal Bowman - BA
Drew W. Boyd – Graduate Certificate
Alex W. Brasher - BS
Hunter Michael Burkhardt - BS
Ryan Pierce Burton – BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12
Casey Robert Collum - BS
Emily Claire Colvin - BS
Sarah Marcia Daum - MAcc
John Samuel Dugan - BS
Zakaria El-awadi - BS - Computer Science
Kathrine Ann Folmar – BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12
Danielle Nicole Franks – MA - Counseling and Guidance
Emilija Gacic - BA
Sumegha Godara - MSE
Alexis Gray - BS
Nicholas David Groden - PhD
Z. Hasan - PhD
Alexander M. Heard - BA
Natalie Hogan - BS
Jeb Russell Houston - BS
Saif Mohammad Ishraq bari – MS - Molecular Science and Nanotechnology
Jing Jin - MAcc
Jermesha Brensann Johnson - BA
Erica Tona Karenzi - BA
Sarah Katz– BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12
Christopher Alan Kennedy - BA
Rebekah A. Kirkpatrick - BS
Ashley L. Kober – MA - Counseling and Guidance
Lauren Elizabeth Laughlin – MA - Counseling and Guidance
Susannah Lee Leblanc – Graduate Certificate
Chaoping Li - DBA
Yitong Liu - MSE
Brittanie Liane Loftin - BS
Jordan A. Lofton - BS - Biomedical Engineering
Norman John Mapes Jr. - PhD
Morgan J. McCullin – BFA - Studio Art
Hannah Jane McStay fenn - BS
Sevda Molani - MS
Quang Joseph Nguyen – MA - Counseling and Guidance
John Nwoha – Graduate Certificate
Skylar Michelle Odom - MA
Abhishek Girish Panchal - PhD
Jwala Parajuli – MS - Molecular Science and Nanotechnology
Niraj Paudel - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Nishan Paudel - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Laurynn D. Phillips - BS
Charles Guy Pickett - BS - Computer Science
William Harrison Ponder - BS
Amit Rai - PhD
Landon Cole Sims - BS
Aminah Nia Smith - BS - Biomedical Engineering
Chelsea K. Streets - MS
Suraj Tamrakar - MS
Dorothy L. Tellis – BS - HIIM
Nicholas A. Todd – Graduate Certificate
Van Nguyen Tran – Graduate Certificate
Etini Samuel Udoko - BA
Kyle David Vandergracht - BS
Rajkumar Vinnakota - PhD
Savannah Claire Webb - BS
David Allen Welch - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion
Jadarius C. Willis - MS
Nicolas Andrew Winners - BS
Saint Francisville
Jaylon O. Ferguson - BGS
Shreveport
Jacob Sherman Angevine– BS – Secondary Education and Teaching Gr 6-12
Stephen Glenn Bailes - MAcc
Sanae Mechole Dominique – MA - Counseling And Guidance
Errol Alexander Dowis - BA
Shakeidra M. Evans – MA - Counseling And Guidance
Matthew Scott Fortenberry - BS
Betty Jo Gingles – MA - Counseling And Guidance
Courtney Graggs - BIS
Christopher K. Graham - BS -
Kelsee Elizabeth Hall – Graduate Certificate
Jackie Henderson young - MA
Kourteni Shauntae Henderson – MA - Counseling And Guidance
Annette L. Lee - EdD - Education Leadership
Olivia Nicole Loewer - MS
Nicolas Monroe McGinn - BS
Vanessa Bayton Mullins – Graduate Certificate
Kishanbhai S. Patel - BS
Ashley Nicole Richardson - BS
Kenith Samuel Ricord - BIS
Hannah Alyce Self - BS
Joseph Paul Spratley - BA
Michael Garrett Thomas - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Rett Harrison Thomas - BS
Charita Linell Todd – Graduate Certificate
September J. Trimble – MA - Counseling And Guidance
Saundra Denise Williams – MA - Counseling And Guidance
Sibley
Chloe' Breann Gillham - BS
Caroline Elizabeth Ledet - BS
Simmesport
Hannah Duron Kirby - BS
Spearsville
Randall M. Alexander - BS
Sterlingon
Mary Margaret Dixon - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3
Kennon Claire Halley - BS
Madelyn J. West - BS - Early/Elementary Education Grades Pk-3
Terrytown
Rhonda McClain – BA - HIIM
Thibodaux
Ryan Paul Orgeron II - MS
Vidalia
Katelynn Leigh`ann Bertelsen - BS
Vivian
Dakota Ryan Harrell - BS
West Monroe
Anthony Allen – Graduate Certificate
Alexis Byars - BA
Whitney Marie Caldwell - BS
Jeanmarc Hanemann - BS - Computer Science
Yasmine R. Hines - BS - Computer Science
Gary Karlton Kaufman - BS
Cole Lawson Owen - BA
Tyler James Pitson - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion
Jacob Dexter Spoon - BIS
Daniel Cole Swanner - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
Riley D. Woods - BA
Winnfield
Alexandra Makay Vanblaricum - BA
Winnsboro
Russell Bonner Wiggers II - BS - Construction Engineering Technology
Woodworth
Ana Cecille Deloach - BS
Zachary
Nicholas Smith - BA
Arkansas
Austin
Michael Steven Towns - BS - Computer Science
El Dorado
Amnesti Tara Malone - BS
Justin Reid Messer - BS
Benjamin Logan Sims - BA
Hamburg
Allen Reeves Davis - BS
Junction City
Beau Chandler Hux - BS
Sherwood
Haley A. Martin - BS
Georgia
Cartersville
Mason E. Robinson - BS
Massachusetts
Tewksbury
Ashok Babu Ojha - MHI
Maryland
Beltsville
Callie Gwinn Betman - MS
Missouri
Ozark
Urso Adrian Campos - PhD
Mississippi
Duck Hill
Joniah Lethomas White - BA
Madison
Emily Elaine Mangum - MA
Vicksburg
Denisha Maria Gray - MAT
New Jersey
Joint Base MDL
Michael Anthony Lucero - BA
Ohio
Mentor-on-the-lake
Kelly Ann Kaminski - MS
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Maryam Sayyahmanesh - MSE
Tennessee
Memphis
Jason Ramon Ware – Graduate Certificate
Texas
Allen
Alexis N. Barnes - BS
Dallas
Christian Micele Pecoraro - BS - Industrial Engineering
Eustace
Mark Thomas Zimmerer - BS
Fairview
Joseph R. Korona - BS
Fort Worth
Erika Elizabeth Santillano - MS - Engineering and Technology Management
Frisco
Joshua Glenn Moore - BS
Georgetown
Vidya Alagiriswamy - MS
Houston
Keoshia Harris – MA - Counseling and Guidance
Emily Frances Salas-Groves - MS
Katy
Tynea D. Starks - BS
Kilgore
Gabrielle A. Kubicek - BA
La Porte
Michael A. Rodriguez - BIS
Longview
Amna Tariq - MS
Rehan Tariq - MS
Caden Mitchell Thomson - BS
Lubbock
Camille Nicole Baker - PhD
Marshall
Zachary A. Beran - BS
New Branunfels
Richard Wade Brunson - BS
Paris
James Keaton Hiller - BS
Plano
Torri I. Steverson - BS
San Antonio
Autym C. Scales - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion
Tyler
Brandon Christopher Durman - BS
Washington State
Wenatchee
Brittany Nicole McCrum - BS - Kinesiology And Health Promotion