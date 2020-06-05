FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ITS HISTORY, THE LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENT VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE

_____________________________________________________________________

For the first time in its over 200-year history, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear Oral Argument via video conference on Monday, June 8 at 2 pm and Tuesday, June 9 at 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. According to the Court’s docket, the Justices will hear six arguments over those two days, including matters which were originally set for the March 2020 docket that were postponed due to Covid-19 social distancing recommendations. Attorneys have been asked to join the live-streamed arguments 30 minutes prior to the Court’s convening.

During sitting weeks, the Supreme Court live-streams oral arguments via the Court’s website, www.lasc.org. The oral arguments set for June 8-9 will also be broadcast via the Court’s live-stream, https://livestream.lasc.org/.

For more information please contact: Louisiana Supreme Court Public Information Specialist/Coordinator, Trina S. Vincent at tvincent@lasc.org, 504-310-2590 or visit lasc.org