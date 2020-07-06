Four OMV Locations to Close due to COVID-19 Precautions

Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 response, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain has announced that four OMV locations will be closed effective today. During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.

In addition to previously closed offices, OMV locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, and Shreveport will remain closed to the public upon the positive testing of an OMV employee. The OMV employee testing positive for COVID-19 served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public.