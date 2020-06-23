Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District

The Harbor and Terminal District St. Bernard Port’s mission is to create jobs and provide economic development having a positive impact on St. Bernard Parish and its citizens. The Port has been successful at facilitating commerce by collaborating with federal agencies, participating in state funding programs and all in conjunction with private businesses. The Port and its Board of Commissioners and I will continue to pursue opportunities to encourage growth and future success for the Port and the citizens of our community.

Rachel L. Nunez of Violet has been appointed to the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District. Nunez is the vice president of the Hancock Whitney Commercial Team and was nominated by the legislative delegation from St. Bernard Parish.

Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District is a state agency/political subdivision comprised of seven members appointed by the governor. The board's primary purpose is to plan, finance, construct, develop, maintain and operate facilities located within the District for events of public interest. The LSED is responsible for the John A. Alario Sr. Event Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Saints Training Facility, TPC Louisiana, and the Shrine on Airline.

Henry N. Baptiste of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Baptiste is the owner of Chicken Shack and will serve the board at-large.

Kyle M. France of Covington has been reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. France is the president of the Kehoe-France School and will serve as Chairman.

Hilary H. Landry of Metairie has been reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Landry is an attorney and will serve at-large.

Gregory A. Morrison of Bossier City has been reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Morrison is the vice president of Quality Transport and will serve at-large.

Casey J. Robin of Covington has been reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Robin is a property and casualty insurance agent with Emery and James Insurance and will serve at-large.

Wells T. Watson of Lake Charles has been reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Watson is an attorney with Baggett, McCall, Burgess, Watson, and Gaughan and will serve at-large.

Port of South Louisiana Commission

The Port of South Louisiana serves to stimulate commerce and industrial development throughout St. James, St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes, which make up the port jurisdiction.

Whitney Hickerson of Vacherie has been reappointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Hickerson is a retired residential home builder and commercial electrician. Hickerson will represent St. James Parish.

Louis A. Joseph of Edgard has been appointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Joseph is retired and will represent St. John the Baptist Parish.

Robbie LeBlanc of Paulina has been appointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. LeBlanc is the vice president and loan officer at First American Bank and Trust and will represent St. James Parish.

Paul J. “Joey” Murray III of Destrehan has been reappointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Murray is the president of Murray Architects. Murray will serve at-large and represent St. Charles Parish.

D. Paul Robichaux of Destrehan has been reappointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Robichaux is the president of Robichaux Equipment and will represent St. Charles Parish.

Patrick C. Sellars of Reserve has been appointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Sellars is the president of A3M Vacuum Services and will represent St. John the Baptist Parish.

Judy B. Songy of LaPlace has been reappointed to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Songy is retired and will represent St. John the Baptist Parish.

Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners Physician Assistant Advisory Committee

The duties and purpose of the Physician Assistant Advisory Committee shall be to advise the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners on all matters specifically dealing with licensing or disciplining of physician assistants or the drafting and promulgating of regulations related to physician assistants. The advisory committee shall also review and make recommendations to the board on applications for licensure as physician assistants.

James E. Craven, M.D. of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners Physician Assistants Advisory Committee. Craven serves as president of the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group and was nominated by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners to serve as a licensed supervising physician.

Louisiana Behavior Analyst Board

The Louisiana Behavior Analyst Board provides for the licensure, certification and registration of individuals practicing in behavior analysis in the state of Louisiana.

Alfred R. Tuminello Jr. of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Louisiana Behavior Analyst Board. Tuminello is the director of the McNeese Autism Program and was nominated by the Louisiana Behavior Analysis Association.

Angela B. Murray of Rayne has been appointed to the Louisiana Behavior Analyst Board. Murray is the clinical director of the Therapy Center of Acadiana and was nominated by the Louisiana Behavior Analysis Association.

Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission

The Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission’s mission is to promulgate and enforce rules that allow for the safest possible distribution, handling, and usage of liquefied petroleum gases and anhydrous ammonia, necessary for the protection, safety, and security of the public. The commission accomplishes this through inspections of storage facilities and equipment, as well as examination of personnel engaged in the industry.

Ira E. Cleveland Jr. of Amite has been reappointed to the Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission. Cleveland is a retired general manager of Lacox Propane Gas Company and will serve at-large

Ricky W. Cleveland of Bossier City has been appointed to the Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission. Cleveland is the CEO at RLC Trucking and was nominated by the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Dealers.

Dominique J. Monlezun of Lake Arthur has been reappointed to the Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission. Monlezun is the president of Dominique Monlezun Interests and was nominated by the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission.

Henry D. “Darty” Smith of Alexandria has been reappointed to the Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission. Smith is the owner of Henry’s Auto Salvage and will serve at-large.

Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners

The mission of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is to protect and improve the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana through licensing, regulation, research, and discipline of physicians and allied health professionals in a manner that protects the rights and privileges of the licensees.

Lolie C. Yu M.D. of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners. Yu is a professor and division chief at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center and will represent them to the board.

Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Boeuf Levee District

The mission of the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Boeuf Levee District is to protect and provide maintenance for the levees in St. Landry, Avoyelles, and Rapides Parishes.

Keith W. Lacombe of Moreauville has been reappointed to the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Boeuf Levee District. Lacombe is the owner of Keith Lacombe Farms and a co-owner of Lacombe Timber. Lacombe will represent Avoyelles Parish.

Andrew C. Leon of Melville has been reappointed to the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Boeuf Levee District. Leon is a retired teacher and principal with the St. Landry Parish School Board and will represent St. Landry Parish.

Christopher J. Roy Jr. of Alexandria has been reappointed to the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Boeuf Levee District. Roy is an attorney and will represent Rapides Parish.

Louisiana Housing Corporation

The Louisiana Housing Corporation assures that every Louisiana resident is granted an opportunity to obtain safe, affordable and energy-efficient housing.

Steven Jackson of Shreveport has been appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Jackson is the community development manager at David Raines Community Health Centers. Jackson will represent the fourth congressional district and serve the board with experience in affordable housing development.

Anthony P. “AP” Marullo, III of Metairie has been appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Marullo is the president of FBR Investments and will represent the first congressional district. Marullo will serve the board with experience in banking or bonds.

Patient’s Compensation Fund Oversight Board

The Patient’s Compensation Fund provides protection for the healthcare system, keeping costs down, and providing a guaranteed pool of funds to pay those citizens injured from medical malpractice of private health care providers.

Scott M. Guidry of Lafayette has been appointed to the Patient’s Compensation Fund Oversight Board. Guidry is an attorney for Acadian Ambulance Service and will represent all other classes of health care providers enrolled in the fund.

Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District

The mission of the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District mission is to protect and to provide maintenance for the levees and drainage ditches within the Parish of Natchitoches.

Mary R. Jones of Natchitoches has been appointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Jones is the assistant director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Office.

Lewis C. “Casey” Messenger of Natchitoches has been reappointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Messenger is a member of 4m Farms.

Kenneth K. “Karlton” Methvin of Natchitoches has been reappointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Methvin is a farmer in Natchitoches.

Jolley C. Nash of Coushatta has been appointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Nash is a farmer in Coushatta. Nash is the owner of the Nash Cattle Company.

Terry G. Sklar of Natchitoches has been reappointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Sklar is the president of SFC Contract Services.

Rayburn L. Smith of Natchitoches has been reappointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Smith is the manager at Smith Cattle Farm.

Mark C. Swafford Sr. has been reappointed to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District. Swafford is retired.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.

Sheriff Mark T. Garber of Lafayette has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Garber serves as Lafayette Parish Sheriff and will serve on the commission as a person having a vital concern with law enforcement and the administration of criminal justice.

The Honorable Gail S. Grover of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Grover is a juvenile judge for the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court.

Bridget A. Dinvaut of Reserve has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dinvaut is a district attorney for St. John the Baptist Parish.

Sheriff Brett M. Stassi Jr. of Plaquemine has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Stassi is the Sheriff of Iberville Parish.

Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Authority

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority is an independent political subdivision of the State of Louisiana created in 1978 by Act 305 (subsequently amended) of the Louisiana Legislature to plan, finance, construct and manage a convention and exhibition center in the City of New Orleans. The operations of the convention and exhibition centers are through the New Orleans Public Facility Management, Inc. (NOPFM), a separately incorporated organization, doing business as the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Under the present management agreement between the Authority and NOPFM, the Authority reimburses NOPFM for costs of operating the convention and exhibition center, and NOPFM will neither own assets nor retain revenues. The NOPFM is a blended component unit of the Authority.

Jerry I. Reyes of New Orleans has been appointed to the Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Authority. Reyes is the General Manager of the Westin New Orleans and was nominated by the Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association. He will serve as the President of the Ernest N. Morial – New Orleans Exhibition Authority.

Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization

The mission of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization is to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities as well as solution to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy, and attractive places to live and work

James E. Davidson of Choudrant has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization. Davidson is president of the Squire Creek Country Club and will serve the board with his experience being a rural businessperson.

Sparta Groundwater Conservation District

The guiding purpose and primary objective of the Sparta Ground Water Conservation District Commission is to conserve, protect, restore, and maintain the Sparta Formation Aquifer as a continuing source of high quality, potable water for current and future consumers by promoting conservation measures and the development of alternate sources of fresh water, pursuant to the authority and responsibility granted by the State of Louisiana.

Richard B. “Ben” Bridges of Downsville has been appointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Bridges is a water treatment consultant for Thornton, Musso and Bellemin and will serve the board as a Union Parish Member.

Ronald R. “Ronnie” Turner of Monroe has been appointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Turner is the public works director for the City of West Monroe and will serve the board as a municipality member from the City of West Monroe.

Richard A. Parker of Harvey has been appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board. Parker is the deputy chief at the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company Two and will represent the Louisiana State Fireman’s Association.