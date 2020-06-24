Gov. Edwards, First Lady Donna Edwards Release New PSAs Reminding Louisianans to Take Precautions Against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards released new PSAs urging the people of Louisiana to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state. The First Lady also released a PSA encouraging parents to set good examples for children as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

