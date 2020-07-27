Gov. Edwards Releases Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Frank Howard

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the passing of former State Representative Frank Howard:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Frank Howard,” said Gov. Edwards. “I had the pleasure of serving with Frankie in the House of Representatives, and his love for the people of our state and especially his district was evident every day. He genuinely cared for his constituents, and his desire to make life better for them motivated him to work hard on their behalf. I ask everyone around our state to join Donna and me in prayer for his family and all who knew and loved him.”

The Governor will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Howard at the State Capitol and other state buildings on the day he is laid to rest.