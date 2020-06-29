Gov. Edwards' Statement on Today's U.S Supreme Court Ruling on Louisiana’s Abortion Law

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Louisiana’s abortion law, Act 620:

“Throughout my career and life as a pro-life Catholic, I have advocated for the protection, dignity and sanctity of life and will continue to do so," said Gov. Edwards. “While I voted for the law in question and am disappointed, I respect the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and trust that Louisiana and our nation will continue to move forward.”