LDWF to Close Elmer’s Island Due to Hurricane Michael

Tue, 10/09/2018 - 12:36am

LDWF will Close Elmer’s Island Due to Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, October 9.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the temporary closure of Elmer's Island, located on the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish beginning October 9 at 3 p.m.

As a precautionary measure due to the projected path of Hurricane Michael and anticipated impacts from this storm, Elmer's Island will remain closed until further notice.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources.

