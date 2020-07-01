LEGISLATIVE YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES 2020-2021 MEMBERSHIP
The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) has selected their new 2020-2021 class of members. Confirmation of the new members was held during the Commission on Civic Education meeting on Friday, June 26, 2020.
LYAC is made up of some of Louisiana’s most outstanding students. These students will work together over the next year in an effort to influence the legislative process and make the state a better place for young people. A new council is selected annually and is composed entirely of students to address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana. It is overseen by the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education.
Now in its thirteenth year, LYAC facilitates communication between youth and the legislature and gives students the unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. LYAC members have the opportunity to study, meet with elected officials, and propose legislation in the upcoming regular session.
Thirty-one applicants are chosen through a rigorous selection process. They are dynamic, well rounded individuals from around the state who display a strong interest in civic involvement and leadership. Three student members serve from each of the six congressional districts and the remainder serve at large. The members must be in grades nine through twelve and enrolled in a public, private, or charter high school or participating in a home study program.
Members of the 2020-2021 Legislative Youth Advisory Council include the following:
Congressional District 1
Jackson Cantrell Mandeville High School
Avery Pierson Lusher Charter School
Raedan Stephens Mandeville High School
Congressional District 2
Martalisa Fischer Hahnville High School
Emani Leefort Cabrini High School
Hrilina Rakhs SummerStone Academy
Congressional District 3
Anil Cacodcar Episcopal School of Acadiana
Benjamin Martin Sam Houston High School
Grant Suire Episcopal School of Acadiana
Congressional District 4
William Bartle C.E. Byrd High School
Embeth Coyle Loyola College Prep
Katharyn Woodard Glenbrook School
Congressional District 5
Ashton Lee Hammond High Magnet School
Autumn Moon Cedar Creek School
Abigail Pierce Buckeye High School
Congressional District 6
Joseph Ismail Runnels High School
Gabriel Savoy Assumption High School
Nalon Soileau University Laboratory School
At-Large Members
Elaine Gboloo Episcopal School of Baton
Alexis Harvey St. Joseph’s Academy
Ali Langlois Stem Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee
Hana Le Ruston High School
Anna Kate Luke Ascension Episcopal School
Hafsa Mansoor University Academy of Cenla
Molly McNulty C.E. Byrd High School
Emma Murphy Benton High School
Kaitlyn Parker Parkview Baptist School
Steffek Rainey Catholic High School
Grant Thevenot Catholic High School
Grace Warciski Live Oak High School
Kingson Wills C.E. Byrd High School