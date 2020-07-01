LEGISLATIVE YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES 2020-2021 MEMBERSHIP

The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) has selected their new 2020-2021 class of members. Confirmation of the new members was held during the Commission on Civic Education meeting on Friday, June 26, 2020.

LYAC is made up of some of Louisiana’s most outstanding students. These students will work together over the next year in an effort to influence the legislative process and make the state a better place for young people. A new council is selected annually and is composed entirely of students to address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana. It is overseen by the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education.

Now in its thirteenth year, LYAC facilitates communication between youth and the legislature and gives students the unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. LYAC members have the opportunity to study, meet with elected officials, and propose legislation in the upcoming regular session.

Thirty-one applicants are chosen through a rigorous selection process. They are dynamic, well rounded individuals from around the state who display a strong interest in civic involvement and leadership. Three student members serve from each of the six congressional districts and the remainder serve at large. The members must be in grades nine through twelve and enrolled in a public, private, or charter high school or participating in a home study program.

Members of the 2020-2021 Legislative Youth Advisory Council include the following:

Congressional District 1

Jackson Cantrell Mandeville High School

Avery Pierson Lusher Charter School

Raedan Stephens Mandeville High School

Congressional District 2

Martalisa Fischer Hahnville High School

Emani Leefort Cabrini High School

Hrilina Rakhs SummerStone Academy

Congressional District 3

Anil Cacodcar Episcopal School of Acadiana

Benjamin Martin Sam Houston High School

Grant Suire Episcopal School of Acadiana

Congressional District 4

William Bartle C.E. Byrd High School

Embeth Coyle Loyola College Prep

Katharyn Woodard Glenbrook School

Congressional District 5

Ashton Lee Hammond High Magnet School

Autumn Moon Cedar Creek School

Abigail Pierce Buckeye High School

Congressional District 6

Joseph Ismail Runnels High School

Gabriel Savoy Assumption High School

Nalon Soileau University Laboratory School

At-Large Members

Elaine Gboloo Episcopal School of Baton

Alexis Harvey St. Joseph’s Academy

Ali Langlois Stem Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee

Hana Le Ruston High School

Anna Kate Luke Ascension Episcopal School

Hafsa Mansoor University Academy of Cenla

Molly McNulty C.E. Byrd High School

Emma Murphy Benton High School

Kaitlyn Parker Parkview Baptist School

Steffek Rainey Catholic High School

Grant Thevenot Catholic High School

Grace Warciski Live Oak High School

Kingson Wills C.E. Byrd High School