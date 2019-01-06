LifeShare Blood Center Reaches Critical Blood Supply Level

SHREVEPORT, LA – Friday, January 4, 2019 The blood supply has reached a critically low level, and there’s an immediate need for all blood types. During the holiday season blood collections numbers drop significantly and the need for blood often increases. Recent reports reflect the patient use of blood supply has exceeded blood donations, which has resulted in a one day or less supply for nearly all blood types and components. Blood donors are urged to take 20-30 minutes out of their day and donate blood at a local center or mobile drive. The center locations are:

Alexandria

2051 North Mall Drive Alexandria, LA 71301 318.445.7439 800.256.7439

Bossier City

1523 Doctors Drive Bossier City, LA 71111 318.742.4636 877.256.4115

Shreveport

8910 Linwood Avenue Shreveport, LA 71106 318.673.1471 800.256.4483

Baton Rouge

3849 North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70806 225.383.7728 866.543.3296

Lake Charles

214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive Lake Charles, LA 70601 337.436.4932

800.256.4932

Texarkana

1321 College Drive Texarkana, TX 75503 903.794.3173 800.264.5456

Beaumont

4305 Laurel Avenue Beaumont, TX 77707 409.838.5289 800.256.5289

Monroe

2909 Kilpatrick Boulevard Monroe, LA 71201 318.322.4445 800.256.4445

Mobile drives can be found: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/zip

Patients undergoing cancer treatment are the largest users of donated blood, in which case blood is vital to sustain the patient’s life. Others may need a blood transfusion as a result of a blood disorder, surgery, sickle cell anemia, complications during childbirth, or a trauma accident.