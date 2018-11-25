Louisiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business comments on small business Saturday sales i

Though small businesses often have Black Friday deals too, the big-box stores and malls get most of the attention. So in 2010, credit card giant American Express launched Small Business Saturday to ensure smaller companies also get a piece of that holiday shopping pie. “Small Business Saturday gives them that little extra edge,” said Dawn Starns, who directs the Louisiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business. Last year, 108 million shoppers spent $12.9 billion at small, independent stores and restaurants the Saturday after Thanksgiving, according to a survey by NFIB and American Express. Ninety percent of consumers surveyed said Small Business Saturday has a positive impact on their communities, NFIB says. Though state-specific data isn’t available through NFIB, Starns said Small Business Saturday has caught on in Louisiana. “We see our members out there getting geared up for all the big sales, and just trying to find a way to compete,” she said.

Starns urges consumers to not only shop local, but to eat at locally owned restaurants and stop at local coffee shops while they’re out. Buying local not only helps local businesses; it’s good for the local tax base, she adds. She says 67 cents of every dollar spent stays in the community when you shop local small businesses. NFIB’s national surveys are finding widespread optimism among small business owners, and Starns sees some of the same optimism in Louisiana.

In addition to the locally owned shops and stores in Avoyelles Parish, there are also some products which are manufactured or packaged in Avoyelles. Ranging from crawfish, sweet potatoes, pecans to local subject books, many of these outlets can be found at www.shopavoyelles.com