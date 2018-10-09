Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops Endorses Amendment 2 for Unanimous Juries

Baton Rouge, La. - On October 4, The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops formally endorsed Constitutional Amendment 2, which proposes to require unanimous jury verdicts in all felony trials in Louisiana.

The endorsement, seen here in The Advocate, is the latest in a wave of bipartisan support for Amendment 2.

In a statement, the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops said, "The unanimity of a jury does not simply ensure that the legal standard of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ has been met, but it also brings our legal system into much closer accord with the cardinal virtues of prudence and justice."

The Catholic Bishops join other faith leaders of Louisiana, who released a letter of support for Amendment 2 last week, in supporting unanimous jury verdicts in felony trials.

"Justice must always dictate a true legal construct and as St. Augustine has proclaimed, 'an unjust law is no law at all.' The time is indeed ripe to right Louisiana's history on this issue and to re‐institute unanimous juries on November 6th," the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops concluded in its statement.