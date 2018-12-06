Louisiana Fire Chiefs Hall of Fame Inaugural Inductions and Scholarship Awards Ceremony

This Friday, three fire chiefs from across the state will be officially inducted into the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Hall of Fame as the inaugural members. Those inductees will then award $500 scholarships to one student of their choosing between the ages of 10 and 18-years-old.

The three inductees are Chief Robert Benoit of the Lafayette Fire Department, Chief John Heath from the Summerville-Rosefield Volunteer Fire Department and Retired Fire Chief Donald Bock of Jefferson Parish East Consolidated Fire Department.

The students receiving scholarships in the names of the inductees include two members of local Boy Scout troops and a female Southern University freshman.

State Fire Marshal Chief H. "Butch" Browning will serve as the Keynote speaker of the event. A reception will follow the presentation at the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Headquarters, 8181 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge, La

The Louisiana 1st Responders Association is made up of career, volunteer and retired fire chiefs in partnership with clergy from different faiths, as well as civilians. Their purpose is to honor the leaders of first responder agencies for their public service in the job, in their communities and in their churches.