Louisiana ranks high in hospital safety analysis

Watchdog News Nov 29, 2018

Louisiana ranked No. 12 among 49 states rated for hospital safety issues such as preventable errors and infections, according to new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades given to more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

In Louisiana, 39.2 percent of hospitals received “A” grades.

The analysis is based on the number of hospitals in a state receiving “A” grades in relation to the total number of fall 2018 grades assigned by Leapfrog. The grades are based on hospital errors, accidents, preventable injuries and infections.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a nonprofit assessment system that assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grades to acute-care facilities nationwide.

The last time the grades were released, in spring of this year, Louisiana was ranked No. 28 in the nation for safety.

The survey found that neither Democrat- nor Republican-dominated states received markedly better grades. For blue states, 33 percent of hospitals received “A” grades, and for red states the percentage was 32.

In all, 32 percent of hospitals in the country achieved “A’s”; “B’s,” 24 percent; “C’s,” 37 percent; “D’s,” 6 percent; and “F’s,” 1 percent.