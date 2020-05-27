Louisiana Senate Committee Passes Resolution to Term Limit Congress

Baton Rouge, LA -- The Louisiana Senate committee on Government Affairs just passed a resolution calling for the states to propose a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Senate Concurrent Resolution 28 (HCR28), passed by a vote of 4-2 which moves the resolution on to the Senate floor for its final vote.

The resolution's sponsor Sen. Sharon Hewitt (District 77) and chair of the committee was among the "yes" votes.

USTL President, Philip Blumel, praised the senate committee on the victory saying, “The people of Louisiana should be proud that their state senators are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

HCR28 moves to its final vote of the full senate. Once passed, Louisiana will be added to the growing list of states calling for a term limits amendment under Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Thirty-four states are needed to hold the proposal convention. After which, thirty-eight states must ratify the terms limits proposal in order for it to become the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

To date, fifteen states have passed resolutions for a national amendment proposal convention specific to term limits. In a divided political climate, term limits for Congress is the one true, non-partisan issue that both President Trump and former President Obama have publicly endorsed.