Louisiana unemployment claims for week ending June 13

The latest unemployment claims files from the Louisiana Workforce Commission for the week ending June 13, 2020 rose to 23,122 from the week ending June 6, 2020 total of 21,879. For a comparison, during the week ending June 15, 2019, 2,372 initial claims were filed.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 13, 2020 increased to 306,358 from the week ending June 6, 2020 total of 305,083. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 16,384 for the week ending June 15, 2019.