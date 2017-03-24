Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash in Ascension Parish

Geismar, LA– Shortly after 11:00 pm on March 23, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA 30 east of LA 73 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 56 year old Paul Stephens of Prairieville, LA.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Stephens was operating his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on LA 30. Stephens attempted to pass an 18-wheeler using the center turn lane and struck a raised divider in the median. The impact with the divider caused Stephens to be ejected from his motorcycle. Stephens came to rest in the westbound lane. While Stephens was lying in the westbound lane, he was struck by a 2000 GMC Yukon driven by Ivan Dunbar of Gonzales, LA.

Stephens suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Dunbar was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html