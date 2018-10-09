National Fire Prevention Week Asks Louisiana Residents to “Look. Listen. Learn”

BATON ROUGE- The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has deemed October 7-13, 2018 as National Fire Prevention Week across the U.S. This year’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere,” which focuses on essential ways to prevent, but also quickly and safely escape home fires.

Over the next few days, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, along with your local fire departments and districts, will be publishing various statistics and tips on this year’s theme through a variety of graphics, pictures and videos. These will be shared via social media platforms. A number of fire prevention community events and presentations are also scheduled to take place each day. Those range from school and senior community visits to fire station open houses and a parade.

The campaign will focus on looking for places fire could start, listening for the sound of a smoke alarm and learning two ways out of every room in your home. In addition, State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning will share his personal story about being a fire victim and how this year’s theme hits close to home.

We hope your newsrooms will make it a point to check out each day’s highlighted information, reach out to your local fire agencies for possible coverage of their scheduled events and help share these important safety messages with your communities.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.