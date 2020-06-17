NOTICE: Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed several bills into law.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

ACT 337—HB 8 Provides relative to the rehire of retired teachers in the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana as substitute classroom teachers.

ACT 338—HB 93 Provides relative the composition of the election sections of the Second District of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

ACT 339—HB 683 Provides relative to life safety and property protection and conveyance device mechanic licenses.

ACT 340—HB 690 Provides relative to the election of State Central Committee members.

ACT 341—HB 701 Provides for the licensing and regulation of virtual currency businesses.

ACT 342—HB 738 Provides relative to horse racing.

ACT 343—HB 830 Authorizes the sale of an office building owned by Nicholls State University in Terrebonne Parish.

ACT 344—HB 843 To provide for the regulation of industrial hemp, industrial hemp products, and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

ACT 345—HB 849 Provides relative to the collection of hotel occupancy taxes levied by the Beauregard Tourist Commission.

ACT 346—HB 870 Provides relative to qualifications for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarships.

ACT 347—SB 166 Provides for forecasting of the Medicaid program.

ACT 348—SB 334 Provides for the funding of the operations of the Department of Revenue.

ACT 349—SB 344 Provides relative to the regulation of battery-charged fences by parishes and municipalities.

ACT 350—SB 351 Allows each recognized political party to determine the composition of its state central committee.

ACT 351—SB 373 Provides relative to unfair or deceptive methods, acts, and practices in the business of personal and commercial lines of insurance.

ACT 352—SB 383 Provides for the forfeiture of certain personal property following conviction of certain sex offenses.

ACT 353—SB 384 Provides relative to the crime of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

ACT 354—SB 397 Provides relative to counting absentee and early voting ballots.

ACT 355—SB 398 Provides for qualifications of volunteers to cyber response and recovery support efforts with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

ACT 356—SB 410 Provides for the boundaries and board membership of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District.

ACT 357—SB 411 Provides relative to the Bethany Convention Center Development District.

ACT 358—SB 415 Provides relative to fiscal administrators of political subdivisions.

ACT 359—SB 416 Provides relative to the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.

ACT 360—SB 422 Provides for the re-inspection of voting machines and recounting of absentee by mail and early voting ballots.

ACT 361—SB 423 Provides for the city of St. George Transition District.

ACT 362—SB 435 Provides relative to certain immunity from civil liability during state of emergencies.

ACT 363—SB 441 Provides for meetings of the Calcasieu-Cameron Navigation District Board of Commissioners.

ACT 364—SB 517 Provides for continuation of the weekly death benefit for the surviving spouse of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty upon remarriage.

ACT 365—SB 518 Provides relative to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Service District No. 2.