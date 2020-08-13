Sen. Kennedy issues statement on Sec. Pompeo’s Confucius Institutes declaration

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to designate Confucius Institutes as foreign missions of the Chinese Communist Party:

“The Chinese Communist Party uses Confucius Institutes to spread its propaganda and suppress free speech on campuses across the nation. I’m grateful that Secretary Pompeo made the commonsense move to require Confucius Institutes to register as foreign agents to Communist China, but we must do more. The House must immediately send the CONFUCIUS Act to the president’s desk so that we can guard our schools from communist propaganda.”