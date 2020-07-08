State board issues warning as real estate market booms

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Historically low-interest rates are creating the perfect recipe for prospective homebuyers. Real Estate agents in Central Louisiana are seeing the local market booming. As more people look for homes, the Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors wants home buyers to beware of “too good to be true” property opportunities.

COVID-19 and Stay at Home orders have shifted the landscape of home buying. More people are turning to virtual tours for their home purchase. The home inspectors board says that could lead to buyers making a bad purchase. The board recommends hiring a licensed contractor to view homes to help consumers with purchases.

Here is what’s included in a home inspection according to LSBHI:

A visual examination of the major components and operating systems of the property

An unbiased and professional opinion of the condition of the property

Documentation of significant visible deficiencies found on the day of the inspection

Professional recommendations

Specialized knowledge for a more informed home purchasing decision