Tech ranked in Top 5 percent of universities worldwide

Louisiana Tech University ranks in the top five percent out of 20,000 universities worldwide, according to the 2020-21 Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

With a global classification that is up 30 places over the 2019 rank, Louisiana Tech is ranked No. 223 in the United States. Only three universities in the state were included on this year’s list. Tech also ranked highly in alumni employment numbers and faculty research performance.

“Our University has a commitment to creating programs that are the first in their fields,” said President Dr. Les Guice. “This ranking recognizes the innovation we continue in our studios, labs, and classrooms, where students work side-by-side with faculty members to achieve excellence.”

CWUR is the largest academic ranking of global universities. The list grades universities on seven factors without relying on surveys and university data submissions: quality of teaching, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research output, high-quality publications, influence, and citations.

The Center for World University Rankings is a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

For more information, visit cwur.org.