Unrestrained Montgomery Man Killed in Crash

Winn Parish – Earlier today, a single vehicle crashed killed a man from Montgomery, LA and seriously injured another. Both men were unrestrained and were ejected during the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:10 p.m., which occurred on US Hwy 71, north of Montgomery. The crash involved a 1999 Jeep. The Jeep was northbound on US Hwy 71 when it exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle entered a ditch and collided with a driveway. This action resulted in the vehicle becoming airborne and overturning.

There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They are identified as Jacob McManus (W/M 21 yrs) of Montgomery and Kevin Barnes (W/M 34 yrs) of Montgomery. McManus received serious injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment. Barnes was pronounced dead.

It is unknown, at this time, who was driving the vehicle. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

