Unrestrained Pineville Man Killed in Crash

Rapides Parish – Late last night, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Pineville, LA that was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 454 west of LA Hwy 107. The crash involved a 2005 GMC SUV, driven by Otis B. Walker, age 66. The GMC was eastbound on LA Hwy 454 when Walker lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a utility pole.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.