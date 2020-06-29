USS Kidd to open for Independence Day weekend

USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open daily this holiday weekend, July 3 through July 5, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., including Saturday, July 4. Independence Day is a great time to visit the museum and mark the birth of the United States of America. On July 4, 1776 the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. Since that time, the date has been celebrated with a variety of festivities and family gatherings.

USS KIDD, a National Historic Landmark, was commissioned in 1943 and served with distinction in both the Atlantic and Pacific during World War II, as well as during the Korean War and into the early 1960s. She has been berthed in Baton Rouge and continuing her service as a museum ship since 1983.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum is located on the Mississippi River in Downtown Baton Rouge. The ship and shoreside museum are open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is charged.

For more information, please visit the website at www.usskidd.com, or call 225-342-1942.