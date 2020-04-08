Statewide burn ban issued

Even though local conditions may not be dry and dangerous for open fires, the State Fire Marshal's Office has issued a statewide burn ban.

Controlled burns by the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry are exempt from the ban. Private burning is only allowed with permission from local fire departments or local government.

The ban put in place shortly after the "stay at home" order was issued. The order is intended to discourage families from passing the time with open burning at their home.

Another reason for the ban was because it could cause health problems for people "with compromised medical problems, people with respiratory problems," State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said.

"When people are burning, those respiratory problems can perpetuate sicknesses and illnesses that become complicated if those individuals in fact contract this COVID-19," Browning added.