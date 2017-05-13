Susan Hurrell Dupuy, age 56, of Marksville

MARKSVILLE – Funeral services for Susan Hurrell Dupuy will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Angela Hargrove officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ms. Dupuy, age 56 of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:19 p.m.

Susan will now be joined in Heaven by her father, William Henry Hurrell.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Sean Dupuy of Mansura, Brandie Starr Hurrell of Bronx, New York, Krystale May of Bronx, New York, and Destiny Dupuy of Baton Rouge; mother, Betty Kelone of Addis; siblings, Ricky St. Romain of Marksville, Katherine Hurrell Rinaldi of Port Allen and Tina Hurrell Belcher of Addis; and five grandchildren.