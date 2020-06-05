Tropical Depression Cristobal Closure of Cane River Creole National Historical Park

NATCHITOCHES, LA – In an effort to ensure the safety and protection of the public, park staff, resources, and facilities, Cane River Creole National Historical Park will close Sunday, June 7 based on the impending threat of Tropical Depression Cristobal. The closure is expected to last through Monday, June 8 until the storm safely passes.

The National Park Service staff will be monitoring ongoing developments with Tropical Depression Cristobal and will post updates as needed on the park website at www.nps.gov/cari or find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/canerivercreoleNPS. For more storm information visit www.nhc.noaa.gov and www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/severe-weather-response.htm.