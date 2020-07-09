USS Kid based movie Set for release Friday

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has proclaimed this Friday, July 10th, as USS KIDD Day in Baton Rouge, to mark the global premiere of the feature motion picture “Greyhound” on Apple TV+. Mayor Broome commented, “It’s fitting that we honor USS KIDD in this way. The ship was the perfect set for this movie and we are pleased that she is right here in Baton Rouge.”

Based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester, “Greyhound” follows U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Krause and his ship USS KEELING (voice call sign Greyhound) as they protect a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during WWII. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

“The film takes place in 1942, just months after the United States officially entered World War II. The German submarine commanders referred to this period as the ‘Happy Time,’ as convoy tactics and Allied ship capabilities were just developing, and U-boats were able to sink merchant ships nearly effortlessly,” added Tim NesSmith, USS KIDD Ship Superintendent. Tom Hanks stars as Captain Krause. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

USS KIDD was built and commissioned in 1943 and provided an ideal location for filming this World War II thriller, as she is one of the oldest and most authentically restored destroyers remaining from that era. The ship was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986 for national significance in commemorating the history of the United States.

Production aboard USS KIDD occurred in the spring of 2018. Additional filming took place at the State Capitol and Celtic Studios. According to Katie Pryor, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission, “The estimated local economic impact of the production was $53.9 million, and the estimated spend on Louisiana payroll was $7.5 million.”

“’Greyhound’ is already bringing international exposure and recognition to USS KIDD, Baton Rouge, and the Louisiana film industry,” said Rosehn Gipe, USS KIDD Veterans Museum Executive Director. She added, “Every day we are working to maintain USS KIDD as the best restored World War II destroyer in the world.” The Museum does not receive any regular State or Federal operating support, but relies on the generosity of businesses, foundations, and individuals.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is located on the Mississippi River in Downtown Baton Rouge and is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, please visit the website at www.usskidd.com or phone 225-342-1942.