2nd Avoyelles escapee arrested by U.S. Marshals

A second escapee from an Avoyelles Parish prison has been captured by U.S. Marshals.

Avoyelles Sheriff Doug Anderson said the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force captured Andre Steward in Baton Rouge earlier today (Feb. 23). Steward was captured without incident and placed in East Baton Rouge Jail on a charge of simple escape.

Anderson said the only remaining escapee at large is Blake Reine, who was serving a sentence for manslaughter.

The three men escaped from the Avoyelles Detention Center #2 near Bunkie Saturday night. Joseph James was previously arrested by Marshals.

Anyone with information regarding Blake Reine is asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local Police Department.