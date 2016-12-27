Mansura may revise pavilion rental policy

Small private functions will have to pay a rental fee to use the Cochon de Lait Pavilion in Mansura under a proposed amendment to the rental policy, the Town Council noted at its Dec.

Avoyelles School Board approves several school projects

The top “toys” on Avoyelles Parish schools’ wish list were security cameras, computers and IP phones. Partitions and fences also made the list of projects approved by the School Board.

Theresa Guillory Firmin, age 89, of Hessmer

Theresa Guillory Firmin

Danfred John Sayer, Sr., age 65, of Marksville

Danfred John Sayer, Sr.

Fred Addison Upright, age 65, of Marksville

Fred Addison Upright

Kendra E Smith, age 26, of Hessmer

Kendra E Smith

LDWF Enforcement Agent Assaulted During Arrest of Fleeing Suspect in Evangeline Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents was assaulted while arresting a fleeing suspect involved in a vehicle accident and attempted carjacking in Evangeline Parish on D

Janice Marie Edwards, age 49, of Marksville

Janice Marie Edwards

Avoyelles D.A. writes about son's arrest

The following Facebook post was made by Avoyelles District Attorney Charles Riddle. In the statement, he reveals the arrest of his son, John, in St.

New Year's Eve events in Avoyelles Parish listed

Avoyelles Parish will bring in the New Year with several celebrations this Saturday.

Stella Gaspard Lee, age 68, of Mansura

Stella Lee

Ruby Wilkes, age 79, of Moreauville

Ruby Wilkes

Clifford Firmin, age 67, of Simmesport

Clifford Firmin

Linda VanDevelde, age 65, of Alexandria

Linda VanDevelde

Ronald “Goozie” Savoie, age 73, of Mansura

Ronald “Goozie” Savoie

Avoyelles Parish receives $160,000 in federal flood aid

 

Avoyelles School Board may approve Red River Charter

 

Doris Johnson Smith, age 80, of Belledeau

Doris Johnson Smith

James Clint Disotell, age 90, of Center Point

James Clint Disotell

Helen Dauzat Ducey, age 76, of Marksville

Helen Dauzat Ducey

AVOYELLES JOURNAL | BUNKIE RECORD | MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247