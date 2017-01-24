If the Avoyelles Police Jury could wave a magic wand and be able to sell all the property currently listed in its name, it would be able to put its road crews into overdrive and crank up the ditch
Red River Charter Academy went further this year than it has in its previous efforts to gain approval to operate a charter school in Avoyelles Parish -- and its officials promise to continu
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Amazon Baptist Church, 411 N. Chestnut St., Bunkie, LA 71322 for Ms.
When Donald J. Trump raised his hand and swore to defend the Constitution as this nation’s President, a delegation from Avoyelles Parish was among the thousands who descended on Washington, D.C., for Trump’s inauguration.
Funeral services for Catherine Elizabeth Haase will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the chapel of Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Brother James Wynn officiating. Entombment will be in Christ the King Mausoleum in Simmesport. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Visitation for Barbin “Billy” Williber of Cottonport will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44
The Avoyelles Parish School District will host its annual Parent & Family Engagement Fair from 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 26) in the Avoyelles Plaza on La.
New Avoyelles Assessor takes oath of office
After a 14-month wait, Avoyelles Assessor Heath Pastor (center) took the oath of office during a formal ceremony in 12th Judicial District Court on Jan. 13. District Judge Kerry Spruill (left) administered the oath as Pastor’s family (from left) -- wife Angie, son Kannon and daughter Emma -- stood beside him. Pastor was elected to the office in October 2015, but due to the way taxes are administered the assessor’s term begins more than a year after the election. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
A journey that started two years ago finally ended when Heath Pastor of Bordelonville was able to take the oath of office as Avoyelles tax assessor.
Memorial services for John Roberts, Sr. of Marksville will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Thursday, January 26, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m.
Carrie Jane Bordelon
SIMMESPORT - Private services for Carrie Bordelon of Simmesport will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.
As the day’s get shorter, many drivers find themselves on the road at dusk or early evening. Unfortunately, that is also a deer’s favorite time to be on the roads.
A Simmesport woman died late Friday night in a two-car crash on Interstate 10 near Port Allen, and officials would like anyone with information about it to contact them.
Hessmer officials were sworn into office at the Jan. 9 Village Council meeting. They also honored long-time Water Superintendent Gordon Guillot (far right), who retired after 36 years with the town. Presenting Guillot with a plaque of appreciation are Alderman Justin Gaspard, Alderman Joshua Roy, Mayor Travis Franks and Alderman Keith Armand. Police Chief Kenneth Smith was also sworn in at the ceremony. {Photo by Stacy Jeansonne}
It was a day to say hello to new faces, appoint familiar ones to their familiar tasks and say good-bye to a long-time employee.
Brian Keith Hayes
Melba Boice
William Wallace
Michael Bordelon
Fireworks were expected between the Bunkie City Council members over a letter sent by Councilman Lem Thomas to the U.S. Justice Department, State Attorney General and others.
Michael Lachney
Columns
After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.
Sports
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50
Jan. 10 Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (13-6, 4-0) 49 - Jena (13-7, 2-2) 39
Marksville (13-7, 3-1) 61 - Buckeye (4-15, 0-4) 12
