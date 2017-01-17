It was a day to say hello to new faces, appoint familiar ones to their familiar tasks and say good-bye to a long-time employee.
Hessmer officials were sworn into office at the Jan. 9 Village Council meeting. They also honored long-time Water Superintendent Gordon Guillot (far right), who retired after 36 years with the town. Presenting Guillot with a plaque of appreciation are Alderman Justin Gaspard, Alderman Joshua Roy, Mayor Travis Franks and Alderman Keith Armand. Police Chief Kenneth Smith was also sworn in at the ceremony. {Photo by Stacy Jeansonne}
Brian Keith Hayes
Melba Boice
William Wallace
Michael Bordelon
Fireworks were expected between the Bunkie City Council members over a letter sent by Councilman Lem Thomas to the U.S. Justice Department, State Attorney General and others.
Michael Lachney
Louise St. Romain
Funeral srvices for Sarah A.Voiselle will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 beginning at 1:00pm in the Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Dwight DeJesus officiating.
For the third straight year, the Avoyelles Police Jury decided to keep its administrative team intact, re-electing Charles Jones as president and Kirby Roy as vice president.
A traffic stop by Bunkie Police on Saturday, January 14 has led to the arrest of a Bunkie woman on several drug charges, according to Bunkie Police Chief Bobby Corner.
Natasha Augustine Thomas
The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury has closed South Wayside Bridge off Yellow Bayou Road near Simmesport until further notice.
John Rabalais
Something needs to be done to address the “deplorable” condition of the Prehistoric Indian Park & Museum, Marksville city officials said at the City Council meeting Jan. 11.
Vernon Martin Ducote, Jr.
Elsie Mae Lacour
The 2017 Avoyelles Parish Livestock Show will be held this Friday and Saturday (Jan. 20 and 21) at the Avoyelles Parish Barn on Fair Street in Marksville.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50
Loretta Dufour LaGrange
Columns
After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.
Sports
Jan. 10 Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (13-6, 4-0) 49 - Jena (13-7, 2-2) 39
Marksville (13-7, 3-1) 61 - Buckeye (4-15, 0-4) 12
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (11-6, 2-0) 49 - Buckeye (4-14, 0-2) 36
Marksville (12-7, 2-1) 64 - Peabody (3-16, 0-2) 49
