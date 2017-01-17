Hessmer officials were sworn into office at the Jan. 9 Village Council meeting. They also honored long-time Water Superintendent Gordon Guillot (far right), who retired after 36 years with the town. Presenting Guillot with a plaque of appreciation are Alderman Justin Gaspard, Alderman Joshua Roy, Mayor Travis Franks and Alderman Keith Armand. Police Chief Kenneth Smith was also sworn in at the ceremony. {Photo by Stacy Jeansonne}

Hessmer honors Gordon Guillot for 36 years of service

It was a day to say hello to new faces, appoint familiar ones to their familiar tasks and say good-bye to a long-time employee.

Brian Keith Hayes, age 57, of Vick

Brian Keith Hayes

Melba Boice, age 81, of Pineville

Melba Boice

William Wallace, age 67, of Marksville

William Wallace

Michael Bordelon, age 58, of Cottonport

Michael Bordelon

Police Chief Corner lambasts Bunkie City Council

Fireworks were expected between the Bunkie City Council members over a letter sent by Councilman Lem Thomas to the U.S. Justice Department, State Attorney General and others.

Michael Lachney, age 55, of Evergreen

Michael Lachney

Louise St. Romain, age 89, of Plaucheville

Louise St. Romain

Sarah A. Voiselle, 81, a resident of Simmesport

Funeral srvices for Sarah A.Voiselle will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 beginning at 1:00pm in the Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Dwight DeJesus officiating.

Charles Jones (left) and Kirby Roy were both re-elected by fellow Avoyelles Parish police jurors to serve as president and vice president, respectively, for the next year. The two men have served as the administrative team of the jury for the past two years. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}

Jones, Roy re-elected to Avoyelles Police Jury positions

For the third straight year, the Avoyelles Police Jury decided to keep its administrative team intact, re-electing Charles Jones as president and Kirby Roy as vice president.

Woman arrested by Bunkie Police on drug charges; had four children in the vehicle when arrested

A traffic stop by Bunkie Police on Saturday, January 14 has led to the arrest of a Bunkie woman on several drug charges, according to Bunkie Police Chief Bobby Corner.

Natasha Augustine Thomas, age 44, of Mansura

Natasha Augustine Thomas

South Wayside Bridge closed

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury has closed South Wayside Bridge off Yellow Bayou Road near Simmesport until further notice.

John Rabalais, age 79, of Baton Rouge

John Rabalais

Grass has grown high and the ancient burial mounds are poorly maintained at the Marksville State Historic Site. The park is a National Historic Landmark and one of the country’s most significant archaeological sites. {Photo by Rene Borrel}

Marksville city officials call for action to save Indian Park

Something needs to be done to address the “deplorable” condition of the Prehistoric Indian Park & Museum, Marksville city officials said at the City Council meeting Jan. 11.

Vernon Martin Ducote, Jr., age 76, of Evergreen

Vernon Martin Ducote, Jr.

Elsie Mae Lacour, age 96, of Mansura

Elsie Mae Lacour

Parish Livestock Show to be held Friday, Saturday

The 2017 Avoyelles Parish Livestock Show will be held this Friday and Saturday (Jan. 20 and 21) at the Avoyelles Parish Barn on Fair Street in Marksville.

High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50

Loretta Dufour LaGrange, age 64, of Plaucheville

Loretta Dufour LaGrange

Columns

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

Sports

High school basketball action Jan. 10 and Jan. 13

Jan. 10 Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (13-6, 4-0) 49 - Jena (13-7, 2-2) 39
Marksville (13-7, 3-1) 61 - Buckeye (4-15, 0-4) 12

High School boys and girls basketball action for Jan. 3 and Jan. 6

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (11-6, 2-0) 49 - Buckeye (4-14, 0-2) 36
Marksville (12-7, 2-1) 64 - Peabody (3-16, 0-2) 49

