Collaborative Investigation Results in Nearly Two Million Dollar Drug Bust in Alexandria

Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana.

Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine, age 77, of Moreauville

Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine

Tamber Marie “Sissy” Williams, age 53, of Marksville

Tamber Williams

Audit finds Bunkie in healthy financial condition

City officials started 2017 off with good news from its auditor.

Two Effie men cited for taking game fish illegally

Two Effie men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division for alleged commercial fishing violations in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday, January 26.

Dollie Vercher Dupre, age 72, of St. Landry

Dollie Vercher Dupre

Roaslie J. (Rosie) Parrino, age 82, of Waveland, Mississippi

Rosalie Parrino

Marksville 'sitting on a shoestring' budget

It wasn’t doom-and-gloom, but it certainly wasn’t rainbows-and-unicorns when auditor Aloysia Ducote delivered her report to the Marksville City Council Jan. 11.

Leroy Lavallias, age 97, of Mansura

Leroy Lavallias   

Ila Marie Guillot age 92, of Belledeau

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Ila Marie Guillot, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau.

Heidemarie Eleanore Wachsmann Brochard, age 73, of Cottonport,

Heidemarie Eleanore Wachsmann Brochard, age 73, of Cottonport, Louisiana, passed away January 24, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Avoyelles Police Jury wants to sell 'tax sale' properties

If the Avoyelles Police Jury could wave a magic wand and be able to sell all the property currently listed in its name, it would be able to put its road crews into overdrive and crank up the ditch

BESE makes 'no decision' on Red River Charter

Red River Charter Academy went further this year than it has in its previous efforts to gain approval to operate a charter school in Avoyelles Parish -- and its officials promise to continu

Rolanda Suzette Griffin, 52, of Bunkie

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Amazon Baptist Church, 411 N. Chestnut St., Bunkie, LA 71322 for Ms.

Avoyelleans (from left) David and Toni Vollman of Bunkie and Cindy and Tommy Maddie of Simmesport stand in front of the Capitol the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies. The group spent five days in the nation’s capital to attend the ceremonies. {Photo submitted by Tommy Maddie}

Avoyelleans attend Trump inauguration

When Donald J. Trump raised his hand and swore to defend the Constitution as this nation’s President, a delegation from Avoyelles Parish was among the thousands who descended on Washington, D.C., for Trump’s inauguration.

Catherine E. Haase

Catherine E. Haase, age 37, of Simmesport

Funeral services for Catherine Elizabeth Haase will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the chapel of Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Brother James Wynn officiating. Entombment will be in Christ the King Mausoleum in Simmesport. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Barbin “Billy” Williber, age 73, of Cottonport

Visitation for Barbin “Billy” Williber of Cottonport will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

High School Basketball action Jan. 23 to Jan. 27

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44

Public schools Parent & Family Engagement Fair to be held Jan. 26

The Avoyelles Parish School District will host its annual Parent & Family Engagement Fair from 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 26) in the Avoyelles Plaza on La.

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50

High school basketball action Jan. 10 and Jan. 13

Jan. 10 Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (13-6, 4-0) 49 - Jena (13-7, 2-2) 39
Marksville (13-7, 3-1) 61 - Buckeye (4-15, 0-4) 12

