Odessa Normand Villemarette
The City of Marksville’s “dog pound” facility usually has a number of “really good dogs” needing good homes.
Several student groups performed during the Parent & Family Engagement Fair on Jan. 26. The Avoyelles High Mustang Marching Band, under direction of Anne Lemoine, presented the Star Spangled Banner to start the event and entertained the crowd with the school’s fight song, “The Horse” later in the evening. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
Educators for generations have urged parents to take an active interest and role in their children’s education.
WASHINGTON - Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., (R), announced the following satellite office hours for Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, LaSalle, St. Helena, St.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (24-2, 11-0) 61 - Avoyelles (17-9, 8-3) 33
Marksville (17-9, 7-3) at Vidalia (3-15, 2-8)
District 3-AA
In baseball, a tie goes to the runner. In government votes, a tie means nothing changes.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 805-09-0045-1 will be closed to all traffic for emergency repairs beginning immediately and
Scott Erick Grace
Bernice N. Barr
Murdis Mary Stark Congemi
METAIRIE - Private services for Murdis Mary Stark Congemi will held at a later date.
Nettie (Swain) Paolino
Jesse Rand Smith
Reven St. Romain
Germaine “Jerry” Warren
“I have never had to work so hard to give someone money they obviously don’t want,” state Rep. Robert Johnson said in the hall after leaving the Avoyelles Police Jury’s special meeting Jan.
Mary Guillot
Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana.
Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine
Tamber Williams
Columns
After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.
Sports
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50
