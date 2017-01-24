New Avoyelles Assessor takes oath of office

After a 14-month wait, Avoyelles Assessor Heath Pastor (center) took the oath of office during a formal ceremony in 12th Judicial District Court on Jan. 13. District Judge Kerry Spruill (left) administered the oath as Pastor’s family (from left) -- wife Angie, son Kannon and daughter Emma -- stood beside him. Pastor was elected to the office in October 2015, but due to the way taxes are administered the assessor’s term begins more than a year after the election. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}