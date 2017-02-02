Elaine McMorris, age 70, of Bunkie

Elaine McMorris

Chris Maillet, age 58, of Bordelonville

Chris Maillet

Still no funding to open Bunkie juvenile detention center

The Acadiana Center for Youth (ACY) sits vacant and ready to be the state-of-the-art juvenile detention facility it was built to be, but there is still no money allocated to open and operate the r

Anna Mac Pierrottie Fontenot, age 83, of Hessmer

Anna Mac Pierrottie Fontenot

Bunkie man killed by Union Pacific Machinery

A Bunkie man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific spike driver on Thursday afternoon.

State wants to find entity to operate park

While the Marksville Historic Site, also known as the Prehistoric Indian Park & Museum, has fallen on hard financial times of late, Lt. Gov.

Thenus Jeansonne Bridge closed

Thenus Jeansonne Bridge in Hamburg will be closed until further notice. For additional information, call the Parish Barn at 318-964-2142.

Odessa Normand Villemarette, age 99, of Hessmer

Odessa Normand Villemarette

Marksville seeks 'good homes for good dogs' at city pound

The City of Marksville’s “dog pound” facility usually has a number of “really good dogs” needing good homes.

Several student groups performed during the Parent & Family Engagement Fair on Jan. 26. The Avoyelles High Mustang Marching Band, under direction of Anne Lemoine, presented the Star Spangled Banner to start the event and entertained the crowd with the school’s fight song, “The Horse” later in the evening. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}

Avoyelles School District holds 'party' for families

Educators for generations have urged parents to take an active interest and role in their children’s education.

Rep. Abraham announces satellite office hours

WASHINGTON - Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., (R), announced the following satellite office hours for Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, LaSalle, St. Helena, St.

High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (24-2, 11-0) 61 - Avoyelles (17-9, 8-3) 33
Marksville (18-9, 8-3) 68 - Vidalia (3-16, 2-9) 25

BESE ties, 5-5, on Red River Charter application

In baseball, a tie goes to the runner. In government votes, a tie means nothing changes.

La. Hwy 1176 in Eola closed for for emergency bridge repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 805-09-0045-1 will be closed to all traffic for emergency repairs beginning immediately and

Scott Erick Grace, age 50, of Mansura

Scott Erick Grace

Bernice N. Barr, age 89, of Simmesport

Bernice N. Barr

Murdis Mary Stark Congemi, age 94, of Metairie

Murdis Mary Stark Congemi
METAIRIE - Private services for Murdis Mary Stark Congemi will held at a later date.

Nettie (Swain) Paolino, age 78, of Shelton, Washington

Nettie (Swain) Paolino

Jesse R. "Pete" Smith, age 81, of Ball

Jesse Rand Smith

Reven St. Romain, age 91, of New Orleans

Reven St. Romain

Columns

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

Sports

High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (24-2, 11-0) 61 - Avoyelles (17-9, 8-3) 33
Marksville (18-9, 8-3) 68 - Vidalia (3-16, 2-9) 25

High School Basketball action Jan. 23 to Jan. 27

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44

High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50

AVOYELLES JOURNAL | BUNKIE RECORD | MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

 

 

 

 

 

Avoyelles Today

Copyright  © 2017