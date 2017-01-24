Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana.
Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine
Tamber Williams
Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana.
City officials started 2017 off with good news from its auditor.
Two Effie men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division for alleged commercial fishing violations in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday, January 26.
Dollie Vercher Dupre
Rosalie Parrino
It wasn’t doom-and-gloom, but it certainly wasn’t rainbows-and-unicorns when auditor Aloysia Ducote delivered her report to the Marksville City Council Jan. 11.
Leroy Lavallias
A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Ila Marie Guillot, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau.
Heidemarie Eleanore Wachsmann Brochard, age 73, of Cottonport, Louisiana, passed away January 24, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
If the Avoyelles Police Jury could wave a magic wand and be able to sell all the property currently listed in its name, it would be able to put its road crews into overdrive and crank up the ditch
Red River Charter Academy went further this year than it has in its previous efforts to gain approval to operate a charter school in Avoyelles Parish -- and its officials promise to continu
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Amazon Baptist Church, 411 N. Chestnut St., Bunkie, LA 71322 for Ms.
When Donald J. Trump raised his hand and swore to defend the Constitution as this nation’s President, a delegation from Avoyelles Parish was among the thousands who descended on Washington, D.C., for Trump’s inauguration.
Funeral services for Catherine Elizabeth Haase will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the chapel of Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Brother James Wynn officiating. Entombment will be in Christ the King Mausoleum in Simmesport. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Visitation for Barbin “Billy” Williber of Cottonport will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44
The Avoyelles Parish School District will host its annual Parent & Family Engagement Fair from 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 26) in the Avoyelles Plaza on La.
Columns
After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.
Sports
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50
Jan. 10 Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (13-6, 4-0) 49 - Jena (13-7, 2-2) 39
Marksville (13-7, 3-1) 61 - Buckeye (4-15, 0-4) 12
AVOYELLES JOURNAL | BUNKIE RECORD | MARKSVILLE WEEKLY
105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247
Avoyelles Today
Copyright © 2017