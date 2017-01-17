Hessmer officials were sworn into office at the Jan. 9 Village Council meeting. They also honored long-time Water Superintendent Gordon Guillot (far right), who retired after 36 years with the town. Presenting Guillot with a plaque of appreciation are Alderman Justin Gaspard, Alderman Joshua Roy, Mayor Travis Franks and Alderman Keith Armand. Police Chief Kenneth Smith was also sworn in at the ceremony. {Photo by Stacy Jeansonne}