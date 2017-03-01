La. Hwy. 417, Pointe Coupee Parish near Simmesport to be closed

Road or Lane Status
UPDATE: Road Closure: LA 417, Pointe Coupee Parish, H.011575.6

Cottonport under a boil advisory

Cottonport has been placed under a boil advisory following an electrical malfunction at the Cottonport water wells, according to Cottonport Mayor Scotty Scott.

Drummer murder trial set to begin Tuesday

One of the cases that shocked and saddened the entire parish is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday morning.

Three tornadoes left 16,000 in the dark

Almost 16,000 residents throughout Avoyelles Parish were temporarily without electricity following multiple tornado strikes this past Monday.

Bunkie Councilman Lem Thomas seeks help against ‘evil’ City Council

Bunkie Alderman Lem Thomas has written a letter to several agencies -- including the U.S.

Emergency Road Closure: West Feliciana Parish/Pointe Coupee Parish-LA 10 West (Audubon Bridge)

This is to advise motorists that LA 10 West (Audubon Bridge) in West Feliciana Parish from US 61 to LA 10 Business in New Roads/ Pointe Coupee Parish is closed effective immediately due to winter w

A winter weather advisory issued

The NWS Lake Charles is monitoring rain, sometimes mixed with some sleet across the region today.

GOHSEP activates Crisis Action Team to respond to wintry weather

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is activating its Crisis Action Team (CAT) to address any requests for support from parishes and other state agencies

Hard freeze in effect until Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning until tomorrow, Saturday, January 7.

David Bruce Simmons, Sr., age 66, of Baton Rouge

David Bruce Simmons, Sr.

Janice “Munch” Bordelon, age 56, of Plaucheville

Janice “Munch” Bordelon

Cottonport man arrested for distribution of methamphetamine

  According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Anderson, his detectives and narcotics investigators arrested Gary Theriot, 33, of Cottonport.

Rosemary C. Willis, age 91, of Moreauville

Rosemary C. Willis

Hermean Lemoine Dunbar, age 89, of Marksville

Hermean Lemoine Dunbar

Mclain Ducote, age 82, of Hessmer

Mclain Ducote

Levi “Pat” Carter, IV, age 61, of Benton

Levi “Pat” Carter, IV

Marksville amends zoning ordinance to prevent multi-unit develolpmenets in residential areas

Marksville will be considering revising its 44-year-old zoning regulations to bring the laws up to date and put the city standards in modern, easy to understand language.

Gary ''Sween'' ''Cajun'' Lemoine age 74 of Monroe formerly of Cottonport

Memorial service for Gary ''Sween'' ''Cajun'' Lemoine of Monroe formerly of Cottonport will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 6pm at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Murray Anthony Lemoine, age 80 of Bunkie

Murray Anthony Lemoine, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence.  He was born in Mansura and was a long time resident of Bunkie.  Arrangements are un

Hilda Gertrude VanDevelde age 88, of Alexandria

A mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Hilda VanDevelde will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Fr. Taylor Reynolds officiating.

Columns

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

Sports

High School boys and girls basketball action for Jan. 3 and Jan. 6

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (11-6, 2-0) 49 - Buckeye (4-14, 0-2) 36
Marksville (12-7, 2-1) 64 - Peabody (3-16, 0-2) 49

AVOYELLES JOURNAL | BUNKIE RECORD | MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

 

 

 

 

 

Avoyelles Today

Copyright  © 2017