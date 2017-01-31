Odessa Normand Villemarette, age 99, of Hessmer

Odessa Normand Villemarette

Marksville seeks 'good homes for good dogs' at city pound

The City of Marksville’s “dog pound” facility usually has a number of “really good dogs” needing good homes.

Several student groups performed during the Parent & Family Engagement Fair on Jan. 26. The Avoyelles High Mustang Marching Band, under direction of Anne Lemoine, presented the Star Spangled Banner to start the event and entertained the crowd with the school’s fight song, “The Horse” later in the evening. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}

Avoyelles School District holds 'party' for families

Educators for generations have urged parents to take an active interest and role in their children’s education.

Rep. Abraham announces satellite office hours

WASHINGTON - Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., (R), announced the following satellite office hours for Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, LaSalle, St. Helena, St.

High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (24-2, 11-0) 61 - Avoyelles (17-9, 8-3) 33
Marksville (17-9, 7-3) at Vidalia (3-15, 2-8)
District 3-AA

BESE ties, 5-5, on Red River Charter application

In baseball, a tie goes to the runner. In government votes, a tie means nothing changes.

La. Hwy 1176 in Eola closed for for emergency bridge repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 805-09-0045-1 will be closed to all traffic for emergency repairs beginning immediately and

Scott Erick Grace, age 50, of Mansura

Scott Erick Grace

Bernice N. Barr, age 89, of Simmesport

Bernice N. Barr

Murdis Mary Stark Congemi, age 94, of Metairie

Murdis Mary Stark Congemi
METAIRIE - Private services for Murdis Mary Stark Congemi will held at a later date.

Nettie (Swain) Paolino, age 78, of Shelton, Washington

Nettie (Swain) Paolino

Jesse R. "Pete" Smith, age 81, of Ball

Jesse Rand Smith

Reven St. Romain, age 91, of New Orleans

Reven St. Romain

Germaine “Jerry” Warren , age 92 of ARCATA, CALIFORNIA

Germaine “Jerry” Warren

Police Jury President Charles Jones (right) emphatically makes a point during a heated exchange with State Rep. Robert Johnson during the jury’s special meeting Jan. 23. While Johnson appears calm in this photo, he “gave as good as he got.” {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}

Avoyelles Police Jury moves forward with state-funded road projects

“I have never had to work so hard to give someone money they obviously don’t want,” state Rep. Robert Johnson said in the hall after leaving the Avoyelles Police Jury’s special meeting Jan.

Mary Elizabeth Guillot, age 81, of Bayou Jack

Mary Guillot

Collaborative Investigation Results in Nearly Two Million Dollar Drug Bust in Alexandria

Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana.

Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine, age 77, of Moreauville

Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine

Tamber Marie “Sissy” Williams, age 53, of Marksville

Tamber Williams

Collaborative Investigation Results in Nearly Two Million Dollar Drug Bust in Rapides Parish

Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana.

Columns

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

Sports

High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (24-2, 11-0) 61 - Avoyelles (17-9, 8-3) 33
Marksville (17-9, 7-3) at Vidalia (3-15, 2-8)
District 3-AA

High School Basketball action Jan. 23 to Jan. 27

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44

High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50

AVOYELLES JOURNAL | BUNKIE RECORD | MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

 

 

 

 

 

Avoyelles Today

Copyright  © 2017