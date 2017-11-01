LaCour, Ned elected to lead School Board

By Garland Forman

Preservation Center to protect Belle Oak home

By Danielle Del Sol, Preservation in Print Editor

Mary Lee Thibodeaux Gaspard, age 81, of Evergreen

Mary Lee Thibodeaux Gaspard

Evern John Tassin, age 59, of Marksville

Marksville – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Evern John Tassin at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, Celebrant.

Fraun Sheila Ebey Belski, age 59, of The Woodlands, Texas

Fraun Sheila Ebey Belski

Sonya Gayle Dauzat, age 56, of Hickory Hill

Sonya Gayle Dauzat

Winston Hayes

Winston Hayes, age 80, of Effie

EFFIE - Funeral services for Winston Hayes will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 at Church of Nazarene, Marksville with Bro. Gary Jones officiating.

Tamara “Tammy” Rider, age 52, of St. Landry

ST. LANDRY - Funeral services for Tamara “Tammy” Lynn Wall Rider will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. Landry Baptist Church.

Bunkie still cleaning up from Jan. 2 storm

GARLAND FORMAN
Co-Editor
2017 began with a bang in Bunkie -- literally -- as Force One tornado touched down in town on Jan. 2, toppling trees and damaging buildings.

Drummer found guilty of second degree murder

John Drummer Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder on Thursday afternoon. The 12-member jury voted unanimously for the conviction.

Clarence Patterson, age 76, of Bunkie

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Clarence Patterson, of Bunkie were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, at First St. Paul Baptist Church, with Pastor John Calbert, Jr. officiating.

Anthony Lavalais

Anthony Lavalais, age 73, of Alexandria

MANSURA - Funeral services for Anthony Joseph Lavalais, Sr. will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m.

Authorities searching for suspects in Brouillette fire

Authorities are looking for three men and a woman in connection with the Dec.

Sandra Faye Holmes, 54, of Marksville

Funeral services for Sandra Faye Holmes will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Interment will be at St.

Staward Roy Simon, 92, of Marksville

Memorial services for Staward Roy Simon, 92 will be held on 12 noon on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville. Interment will be at a later date.

Mac Pierre Normand, age 69, of Hessmer

Mac Normand

Terry Lee Vead, Sr, 61 of Fifth Ward

Terry Lee Vead, Sr.  

Are you represented by your town council?

There are still a few years to go before local parish and municipal offices are once again up for grabs at the voting precincts in Avoyelles Parish.

Jury selection in Drummer trial almost finished

Jury selection in the 2nd-degree murder trial of John Drummer Jr. was expected to be completed today, but no testimony was to take place until Wednesday, a court official said.

Barbara Ann Dubroc, age 64, of Cottonport

Funeral services for Barbara Ann Dubroc of Cottonport will be held at the St. Mary’ Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Thursday, January 12, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m.

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

Sports

High school basketball action Jan. 10 and Jan. 13

, Jan. 10Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (13-6, 4-0) 49 - Jena (13-7, 2-2) 39
Marksville (13-7, 3-1) 61 - Buckeye (4-15, 0-4) 12

High School boys and girls basketball action for Jan. 3 and Jan. 6

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (11-6, 2-0) 49 - Buckeye (4-14, 0-2) 36
Marksville (12-7, 2-1) 64 - Peabody (3-16, 0-2) 49

