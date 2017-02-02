Marksville Elementary Instructional Coach Liza Jacobs and paraprofessional Jessica Gauthier assist 1st graders working in the Fast ForWord lab. The computer-based program is designed to improve reading skills by addressing the way students learn in what the program developers call “brain fitness” and “scientific learning.” {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}

Avoyelles School Board starts ‘Fast ForWord’ in 8 schools

There are many “intervention” programs available that promise schools and school districts they can improve students’ performance.

Avoyelles DA Office facing budget deficit

Despite a growing crime rate, the fines and court costs paid by the criminals has declined to such a degree that the District Attorney’s Office is facing an $80,000 deficit “if things don’t turn a

Still no funding to open Bunkie juvenile detention center

The Acadiana Center for Youth (ACY) sits vacant and ready to be the state-of-the-art juvenile detention facility it was built to be, but there is still no money allocated to open and operate the r

Bunkie man killed by Union Pacific Machinery

A Bunkie man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific spike driver on Thursday afternoon.

State wants to find entity to operate park

While the Marksville Historic Site, also known as the Prehistoric Indian Park & Museum, has fallen on hard financial times of late, Lt. Gov.

Thenus Jeansonne Bridge closed

Thenus Jeansonne Bridge in Hamburg will be closed until further notice. For additional information, call the Parish Barn at 318-964-2142.

Marksville seeks 'good homes for good dogs' at city pound

The City of Marksville’s “dog pound” facility usually has a number of “really good dogs” needing good homes.

Several student groups performed during the Parent & Family Engagement Fair on Jan. 26. The Avoyelles High Mustang Marching Band, under direction of Anne Lemoine, presented the Star Spangled Banner to start the event and entertained the crowd with the school’s fight song, “The Horse” later in the evening. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}

Avoyelles School District holds 'party' for families

Educators for generations have urged parents to take an active interest and role in their children’s education.

Rep. Abraham announces satellite office hours

WASHINGTON - Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., (R), announced the following satellite office hours for Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, LaSalle, St. Helena, St.

High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (24-2, 11-0) 61 - Avoyelles (17-9, 8-3) 33
Marksville (18-9, 8-3) 68 - Vidalia (3-16, 2-9) 25

BESE ties, 5-5, on Red River Charter application

In baseball, a tie goes to the runner. In government votes, a tie means nothing changes.

La. Hwy 1176 in Eola closed for for emergency bridge repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 805-09-0045-1 will be closed to all traffic for emergency repairs beginning immediately and

Leasing near Dupont

After a slowdown of oil drilling activity for about two years, at least one area in Avoyelles may see a well soon. Leasing for mineral rights is underway in the Dupont area by a Lafayette company.

High School Basketball action Jan. 23 to Jan. 27

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
District 5-B
Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44

High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (15-8, 5-2) 67 - Avoyelles (14-7, 5-1) 50

