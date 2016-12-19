Bordelonville native to be featured on ABC Christmas show

Bordelonville native Jackie Laborde Monkhouse of Alexandria and her husband will be featured on the ABC Light Fight Special Monday night. Jackie was a Bordelonville High School 1970 Grad. She coached Pineville High School female basketball team for a long time with district/state championships.

Tune in at 7p.m. on Monday night, December 19, to see if Jackie and her husband win the $50,000 top prize.

Here is the news release from ABC:

Four festive families from across the country showcase their spectacular displays of Christmas magic, including the Pahl family, whose Northwest spirit inspires replicas of the Space Needle, Mt. Rainier and an authentic Pike Place fish toss in Maple Valley, WA; the Monkhouse family, whose display features classic Christmas toys, a high-tech light show and a parrot that sings "Jingle Bells" in Alexandria, LA; the Winton family, whose 15-year old son, and the youngest ever to take on the competition, masterminded their 2-acre display in Manchester, TN; and the Ryan-Musgrave family, whose magical theme park in their front yard features a ski lift, train, seesaw and floating Ferris wheel in Boulder City, NV. Find out which family judge Taniya Nayak will award $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.