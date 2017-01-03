CLECO customers should regain power today

Avoyelles Parish was the hardest hit in Monday's storm within CLECO's cenla service area. Over 7000 customer in Avoyelles were effected by power outages.

CLECO released these figures at 7 pm last night (Monday night):

Storms damage Cleco’s electric system

Pineville, La., Jan. 2, 2017 – Storms pushed through south central Louisiana causing extensive damage to Avoyelles and Evangeline parishes. Due to the extent of the damage, some Cleco customers will have power restored tomorrow.

AREA/Number of Customers

Hessmer 1,100

Simmesport 1,000

Cottonport 1,200

Mansura, Bordelonville, Moreauville 1,700

Bunkie, Turkey Creek 2,000

Alexandria 80

Oakdale 10

Deville 6

“Our crews have been working through the day to restore power and have made progress; however, the damage is so severe in certain areas, some customers will remain without power throughout the night,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “We ask that our customers with medical needs and small children make arrangements for tonight. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work through the night. We regret any inconvenience this has caused.”

Damage to Cleco’s electric system includes broken poles, broken cross arms and downed wire.

Cleco has mobilized its crews from less impacted areas of the state and will add more contract crews in the morning. Cleco expects all other customers without power to have power by late tonight.

Cleco reminds customers to be aware of possible downed lines. Stay away from low-hanging or downed lines. Call Cleco or 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com.

Cleco is a regional energy company that conducts substantially all of its business operation through its primary subsidiary, Cleco Power. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns nine generating units with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.