Cleco to restore power to all customers in Avoyelles Parish today

Pineville, La., Jan. 4, 2017 – As of 11:30 a.m., 35 customers in Avoyelles Parish remain without power following Monday’s storm that left nearly 15,000 customers in the parish without power. Cleco expects that the 8 customers in Bunkie without power will be restored by early afternoon and the remaining 27 customers in Hessmer and Mansura will be restored by the end of the day.

“The 35 customers affected by the outage cover a wide geographic area which is mostly rural,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “This can slow down our restoration efforts because these areas are not easily accessible and require special off-road equipment.”

Cleco thanks its customers for their patience as crews work to restore power and reminds customers to stay away from downed power lines. Call 911 or Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation.