Search continues for three escapees from APSO Bunkie center

Parish, state and federal law enforcement authorities continue to search for three inmates who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center #2 in Bunkie Saturday night.

Blake Reine, Joseph James and Andre Steward escaped around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they breached a shower wall in their dormitory, Sheriff Doug Anderson said. The three men got to the perimeter fence where they or an outside accomplice cut the fence, allowing them to escape.

A state Department of Corrections chase team and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force are assisting in the manhunt.

Detectives believe the escapees fled south and are no longer in the area.

APSO is investigating all leads received and asks that anyone with information on the inmates' whereabouts call the Sheriff's Office at 318-253-4000 or call the nearest law enforcement agency. Once recaptured, the three will be charged with simple escape, Anderson said.

Reine, 31, is a white male, 5’8”, 145 lbs., blue eyes, brown hair with a tattoo under right eye. He is currently serving a sentence for manslaughter.

James, 23, is a black male, 5’9”, 120 lbs., brown eyes, black hair. He is currently serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Steward, 22, is a black male, 5’11”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, black hair. He is currently serving a sentence for armed robbery.