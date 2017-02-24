Chuck Joseph Jeansonne, age 57, of Mansura

Chuck Joseph Jeansonne

MANSURA - Funeral services for Mr. Chuck Joseph Jeansonne will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, February 25, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Burial will be held in the Family of Angels Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Jeansonne, age 57 of Mansura, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017 at his residence. He was born on September 11, 1959.

Survivors include his wife, Penny Steno Jeansonne of Mansura; children, Brandon Jeansonne of Fifth Ward, and Schinook Jeansonne of Mississippi; step-son, Christopher Bennett, Sr. of Bunkie; father, Numa Jeansonne of Marksville; two brothers, Numa Jeansonne, Jr. of Marksville, and Chris Jeansonne of Marksville; six sisters, Mona Jeansonne of Hammond, Sandra Jeansonne of Marksville, Dianna Jeansonne of Marksville, Trisha Bordelon of Lafayette, Marilyn Rico of Long Bridge, and Gail Jeansonne of Mississippi; and two grandchildren, Christopher Bennett, Jr. and Katherine Bennett.