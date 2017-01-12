Clarence Patterson, age 76, of Bunkie

Clarence Patterson

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Clarence Patterson, of Bunkie were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, at First St. Paul Baptist Church, with Pastor John Calbert, Jr. officiating. Internment was in the church cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Clarence, age 76, passed away Wednesday, January 4, at his residence surrounded by family. He was a member of First St. Paul Baptist Church, attended Carver High School and entered the United States Army in 1961, serving as a Medica Corpsman and a Sharpshooter. Clarence worked for Volkswagen of America as a Teamster for over 30 years.

Those left to treasure his memory is his loving wife, Terry Wilson of Bunkie; two brothers, Warren Patterson of Bunkie and Charles Patterson of Edgewater Park, New Jersey; three sisters, Evelyn Patterson of Los Angeles, California, Carol F. Gallerson of Bunkie and Johnnie Alexander of Highpoint, North Carolina.

Pallbearers honored to service were Harold Patterson, Jr., Kenneth Patterson, Alan Patterson, Ryan Patterson, Jawareian Patterson,Terrance Eddings, Warren Patterson, Sr., and Charles Patterson.