Danfred John Sayer, Sr., age 65, of Marksville

Danfred John Sayer, Sr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Danfred John Sayer, Sr. were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Richard McGovern officiating. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Sayer, age 65, of Marksville, passed away in Brouillette on Monday, December 26, 2016. He was born on December 28, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Leontine DeSoto Sayer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Danfred (Debora) Sayer, Jr. of Marksville; daughter, Angelica (Sandalon, Sr.) Jacobs of Hessmer; sister, Patsy Micot of Hessmer; mother of his children, Susan Maricle; four grandchildren, Sandalon Jacobs, Jr., Jaelyn Jacobs, Christian Jacobs, and Marcus Jacobs; two step grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.