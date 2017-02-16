Deborah ‘Debbie’ Smith age 33, of Deville formerly of Charlotte, N.C

Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah ‘Debbie’ Smith will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Ron Lambright officiating. Interment will be in the Smith Cemetery in Deville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Smith, age 33, of Deville formerly of Charlotte, N.C. passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at her residence in Deville.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wayne Smith of Deville; one daughter, Kayla Smith of N.C. ; three sons, Zander Smith, Michael Thomas and Daniel Thomas all of Deville; two brothers, Jeremy McCrorie and Donald Black; four sisters, Shanna Campbell, Sharon Johnson, Crystal Black and Kimberly Payne; Parents, Ken and Alice McCrorie and Cathy and Charles Black.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Graham, Donald Black, Josh Franks, Timothy Bordelon, Brad Littleton and Terry Franks.