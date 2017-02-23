Dina Munson age 49 of Simmesport

Funeral services for Dina Munson of Simmesport will take place at the United Pentecostal Church of Simmesport on Friday, February 24, 2017 beginning at 1:00pm. Visitation will also be held at the church that morning beginning at 9:00am until time of service. Burial will commence at the United Pentecostal Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Dina Munson, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Avoyelles Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, James Curtis Munson, and brother, Patrick Munson. She is survived by her mother Geraldine Spinner of Simmesport; sisters, Cynthia Munson of Simmesport, Ashlee Spinner of Lafayette; step-father, Curtis Spinner of Simmesport; step-children, Kelly Bowen of Baton Rouge, James Craig of Alexandria, & Grant Craig of Texas; nieces and nephews, Shelia Abt of Natchez, MS., James Munson of Baton Rouge, and Donald Munson of Jena.

