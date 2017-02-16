Edwin Royce Ford, Jr. "Ebby", age 70, of Marksville

On February 14, 2017, surrounded by his loving family, he concluded this life’s physical journey, to be reborn in the house of the Lord. A beloved Husband, Brother, Daddy, Grandfather and Uncle. Ebby retired from the State of LA as a Substance Abuse Counselor and provided counseling services for Avoyelles Parrish Sherriff's Department as a Deputy Sherriff. Ebby is survived by his devoted and adored wife, Sharlene Gauthier Ford of Marksville, eight beloved children, Bobbie Collins (Rosevelt) of Monroe, Pearl Carr (Kevin, II) of Monterery, Michael Ford (Erin) of TN, Joseph Ford , Elizabeth Pecanty (Shaun) and Mary Billiot (Davidson, Jr.) all of Acme, Patrick Ford (Greg) of Baton Rouge, Keith Ford (Shelley) of Breaux Bridge, their mother Rutt Mott, a brother, Danny Ford (Gwendolyn) of New Orleans, a sister, Cindy Magruder (Marty) of Baton Rouge, 24 grandchildren, a great-grandchild, two nephews, his oldest and dearest friend, Grady Cole, numerous extended family members, many loyal friends and thankful clients.

Ebby is preceeded in death by his parents, Pearl Porter and Edwin Royce Ford, Sr., his youngest brother, John Keith Ford and great-grandson, Stephen.

Visitation was held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, on Feb. 20th. Funeral Mass held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonport on Feb. 21st at 1pm. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cottonport. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Cottonport Bank, P.O. Box 5, Marksville LA 71351, in the name of Mrs. Edwin Ford, Jr. Ebby’s accepting and compassionate nature will live on through all those that were blessed to know him. He will be greatly missed and remembered always.