Fraun Sheila Ebey Belski, age 59, of The Woodlands, Texas

Fraun Sheila Ebey Belski

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - Funeral services for Mrs. Fraun Sheila Ebey Belski were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January13, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Carolyn Fletcher officiating. Burial was held in the Hayes Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Belski, age 59, of The Woodlands, Texas passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at her residence. She was born on August 21, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay F. Belski, father, John B. Ebey, Jr. and brother, Johnny O. Ebey.

Mrs. Belski was born on August 21, 1957 in Houston, Texas. She attended Grace King High School in Metairie, Louisiana. She married Jay in 1978 and together they had three daughters. She devoted her life to being a wonderful and nurturing mother to their three girls and a loving grandmother to all her grandchildren.

Survived by her three daughters, Becka W. Belski and family of Conroe, Texas, Amber Belski (Richard J.) Gonzales of Huffman, Texas, and Carly B. Belski (Marco) Sanchez of Conroe, Texas; mother, Jappy H. Ebey of Metairie; two brothers, Daryl B. Ebey of Metairie, and Joseph P. Ebey of Metairie; and her grandchildren, Adrian Antonio Sanchez, Richard Alexander Gonzales, Allison Hazel Gonzales, Avalyn Rose Gonzales and Benjamin Jay Sanchez.