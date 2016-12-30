Fred Addison Upright, age 65, of Marksville

Fred Addison Upright

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. Fred Addison Upright will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Rene Carmouche officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Upright, age 65, of Marksville, a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish and Morrisville, North Carolina passed away in Marksville on Thursday, December 29, 2016. He was born on April 4, 1951.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin and Kathleen Cook Upright; brother, Jack Upright; and sister, Johnsey Upright.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Peggy Maillet Upright of Marksville; four sons, George Ansardi of Kenner, Michael Ansardi of Portland, Tennessee, Bobby Davison of Kenner, Mark Aschebrock of Arabi; two daughters, Sherry Marrero of LaCombe and Wendy Asschebrock of Covington; 17 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

