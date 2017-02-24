James Dunbar, age 76, of Alexandria

James Dunbar

BUNKIE - Funeral services for James Dunbar will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Second St. Paul Baptist Church in the Bayhills with Rev. Eldra Lavalais officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be at the Second St. Paul Baptist Church on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Dunbar, age 76, of Alexandria, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on March 10, 1940, he was a retired carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Dunbar, Sr.; his mother, Alberta Dunbar; two sisters, Jenell Dunbar and Verda Mae Dunbar; one brother, Herbert Dunbar; and one son, McKennedy Armstead.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, LouBertha Dunbar of Alexandria; four daughters, Constance Harris of Houston, Texas, Janice (Denerick) Dorsey of Alexandria, Carolee (William) Proctor of Alexandria and LouElla (Danyell “Bo”) Hunter of Lufkin, Texas; five sons, Carl J. Matthews of Houston, Texas, James O. (Shana) Bryant of Pineville, Edward Armstrong of Alexandria, Antonio Calhoun of Tioga and Anthony Armstrong of Alexandria; one sister, Johnnie Mae Timothy of Cheneyville; two brothers, Johnny (Diana) Dunbar of Bunkie and William Dunbar of Los Angeles, California; and 18 grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Danyell Hunter, Danyell Hunter, Jr., Johnny Allen, Alfred Rue, IV, McKennedy Wilton and Larry Freeman. Honorary pallbearers are Antonio Calhoun, Carl Thomas Matthews, James O'Neal Bryant, Edward Armstrong, Anthony Armstrong and Edward Armstrong, Jr.