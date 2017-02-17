Jeanette Gremillion, age 89, of Greenwell Springs

Jeanette Gremillion

GREENWELL SPRINGS - A Memorial Mass for Jeanette Gremillion will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs on Monday February 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Michael Moroney. Jeanette has chosen to donate her body to Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Jeanette Gremillion, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at House of Grace in Denham Springs. She was born on July 21, 1927 in Moreauville and was married for 68 years to her loving husband, William “Bill” Gremillion, until his death in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Gremillion (Joseph, Jr.) Stablier; her three granddaughters, Jennifer (Robert) Fontenot, Jodi (Les) McLin, and Jessica (Jonathan) Logsdon; her nine great grandchildren: Brennan Fontenot, Tyler Fontenot, Jacob Fontenot, Riley McLin, Luke McLin, Olivia McLin, Connor Logsdon, Bailey Logsdon, and Mia Logsdon.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Gremillion, Jr ; her parents, Joseph Whitney and Isabelle Delphine Gremillion; eight siblings; and two sisters-in-law.

Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Anita Travis, Taylor Jacobs, and Tonya Parker and all of the staff of House of Grace in Denham Springs; her nurse Ashley Kellette and Bridgeway Hospice for outstanding and compassionate care.