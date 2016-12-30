Kendra E Smith, age 26, of Hessmer

Kendra E Smith

LEMOYEN - Funeral services for Kendra Ezette Smith will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Ford officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mark Cemetery in Lemoyen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie.

The family requests that the visitation be at the Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Ms. Smith, age 26, of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Lafayette General Hospital from injuries that she sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on June 14, 1990. She was an LPN and was an employee of Oaklane Wellness and Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Eunice and Heritage Manor in Opelousas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Smith.

She is survived by her father, Kenneth Ford of Hessmer; a sister, Laquisha Daniels of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Kevius Smith of Hessmer, Jovas Presley of Hessmer and Brandon Presley of Hessmer; her maternal grandmother, Ollie Mae Ford of Lemoyen; her paternal grandmother, Anna Mae Ford of Goudeau; and her adopted mom, Sherelle Smith of Hessmer.