Lorraine Mayeaux Hazelton, age 72, of Bunkie

Lorraine Mayeaux Hazelton

BUNKIE - Funeral Services for Lorraine Mayeaux Hazelton will be Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 12 noon in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Br. Kenneth Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Vandenberg Cemetery in Chicot under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at Melancon Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Hazelton, age 72, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was born on October 14, 1944. She was a retired retail store clerk and newspaper carrier for the Avoyelles Journal and Bunkie Record.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles “Chippy” Hazelton; and her parents, David and Elnora Mayeaux.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley H. (Neil) Dopson of Bunkie; her sister, Darnell Ducote of Shreveport; her two brothers, Richard Mayeaux of Bunkie and Louis Mayeaux of Shreveport; her three grandchildren, Chuck Lovett, Brittany Blood and Abby Dopson; and her three great grandchildren, Hailey Blood, Katie Blood and Shyanne Blood.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kenny Hazelton, Ryan Hazelton, Randy Mayeaux, Brandon Bihm and Nick Beuhler.